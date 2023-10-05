Vention's Demo Day 2023: Rewiring the automation journey

Key Product Launches and Innovations Revealed at the 4th Annual Event

MONTREAL, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Vention, the company behind the cloud-based Manufacturing Automation Platform (MAP), is thrilled to announce the product launches revealed at the 4th edition of Demo Day.

The annual event brings Vention's most cutting-edge products to the forefront, all of which are designed to support its mission to create a single digital industrial automation environment accessible to all manufacturers. Today, Vention unveiled a transformative addition to its MAP, a fifth pillar, Operate.

Operate with MachineAnalytics

The introduction of the Operate pillar and MachineAnalytics to MAP now provides users with the essential tools and insights needed to unlock their machine's full potential: from the initial stages of scoping through design and deployment, and finally, to machine operation. Through a unified view within MachineAnalytics, and seamlessly integrated into the MachinePortal dashboard, manufacturers can access their project and machine's critical insights, 9including machine availability, runtime, downtime, cycle time, and more. This empowers manufacturers to make informed decisions and ensure peak machine performance through its lifecycle.

Key features in MachineAnalytics include:

Fleet performance monitoring: Enables precise performance tracking through Cycle Start and End point identification in MachineLogic programs. The dashboard presents essential metrics like cycle count and average cycle times, while historical data analysis identifies trends for proactive optimization, reducing downtime, and enhancing productivity.





Fleet health monitoring: Monitors the status and health of fleet components, including drives, motors, and control modules, and includes access to comprehensive activity logs. MachineAnalytics streamlines the process, providing access to historical and current controller metrics, CPU usage, temperature, memory, disk usage, and drive temperature data.





RemoteView: Provides real-time machine visibility from anywhere. Each machine is equipped with a single camera to allow users to remotely access a live video stream within MachineAnalytics so users can have eyes on their factory floor at all times.

Design with MachineBuilder

Vention unveiled major updates to its 3D design software, MachineBuilder, at Demo Day 2023. These improvements enhanced its speed, navigation, and user convenience, establishing MachineBuilder as the most accessible industrial automation design solution.

Announcements to MachineBuilder include:

Integration of MachineScope within MachineBuilder: Vention streamlined project scoping within MachineBuilder, consolidating design requirements into a single, user-friendly environment and simplifying information organization for multiple designs.





Connection logic for part placement: Manufacturers now have the ability to select from a curated set of part positions when adding new components to the CAD environment.





Panel studio: Allows for custom panel creation, including complex geometries with various hole types, building upon last year's Smart Auto-Panel addition.





XL extrusions: Purpose-built profile designs, including a modular heavy-duty extrusion for 20-30 kg cobots, simplifying assembly and setup.

Automate with MachineLogic

Vention has introduced an upgraded version of MachineLogic, designed to streamline the programming process for manufacturers.

Enhancements to MachineLogic include:

Code-free programming: The interface now offers enhanced readability, reducing sequence complexity by up to 50%. It simplifies robot programming across brands, unifying the process within a single interface.





Python programming: Vention boasts native integration with Python, one of the world's most popular programming languages, making machine programming more accessible than ever with pre-built libraries, comprehensive documentation, and examples.





Simulation: High-quality software programming and plug-and-play hardware are pivotal, but the greatest added value lies in creating an authentic digital twin of the automated equipment. With simulation capabilities within MachineLogic, the functionalities are now extended to a wide range of industrial components.





MachineApps: Vention's programming environment now includes MachineApps, purpose-built, code-free applications that save users weeks of manual programming time. The robot-agnostic apps include an enhanced palletizing app, capable of handling multiple pallet bays with an integrated 7th axis.

Deploy with MachineCloud and Remote Support

Last year's Demo Day focused on simplifying automation project deployment with MachineCloud, connecting the cloud to the factory floor. This year, we expanded our deployment offerings.

Key additions to MachineCloud include:

3-point robot calibration: When it comes to deployment, calibration with the environment can be challenging. With Vention's 3-point calibration, users can now control their robot's movement directly from the Vention pendant using Free Drive, facilitating manual movement and rapid position teaching.





Pendant V3 : This next-generation pendant features front/back cameras, a detachable handle, a touchscreen display, and Wi-Fi/Ethernet connectivity for an improved user experience and seamless communication with Vention's Customer Support team via the new control interface.





Remote Support: Vention's new solution, Remote Support, offered through Pendant V3, connects users to automation experts within 10 minutes, ensuring quick problem resolution, reducing downtime, and streamlining issue resolution.

The State of DIY Industrial Automation Report

During the in-person event in its Montreal and Berlin offices, Vention also revealed its State of DIY Industrial Automation report, revealing that 75% of platform users, mainly small and medium-sized businesses, are achieving 50% of their automation projects independently. They shared that manufacturers have been forming internal Advanced Manufacturing Teams to steer automation initiatives, resulting in cost savings, enhanced expertise, and skill development on the factory floor. The report is available to download here. (link to add)

About Vention

Vention helps some of the most innovative manufacturers automate their production floors in just a few days through a democratized user experience. Vention's digital manufacturing automation platform allows clients to design, automate, order, and deploy automated equipment directly from their web browsers. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Berlin and Boston, Vention's 302 employees serve 4,000+ customers on five continents and 25 manufacturing industries.

Over the years, the company has been awarded many business and industry recognitions. In 2022 only, the company was awarded the prestigious Deloitte 2022 Technology Fast 50m, Report on Business Canada's top growing company, and Best Work Place (for professional development).

For more information, visit vention.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

*MachineMotion, MachineLogic, MachineCloud, and Vention are trademarks of Vention Inc.

