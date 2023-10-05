ZEE5 Global announces the World Digital Premiere of the biggest Hindi blockbuster of the year, 'Gadar 2' starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEE5 Global, the world's largest streaming platform for South Asian content, announces the world digital premiere of the biggest Hindi blockbuster of the year, 'Gadar 2' today. After a successful theatrical run collecting 63M USD in India and still counting, Gadar 2 is set for another successful innings on ZEE5 Global on 6th October. Produced by Zee Studios and directed by Anil Sharma, the superhit sequel to the 2001 hit 'Gadar' will see Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reprise their roles as Tara Singh, Sakeena and Charanjeet "Jeete" Singh respectively.

Gadar 2 brings back India's most loved family of Tara, Sakeena & Jeete; 22 years after its predecessor. Set against the backdrop of Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, Tara Singh, once again, will face every enemy to protect the honor of his country and family. This time, the narrative will delve deeper into the enduring love of Tara Singh and Sakeena and additionally, will see a strong father-son bond between Tara Singh and Charanjeet as the latter lands in Pakistan and ends up being caught and tortured. While the last time, Tara Singh visited Pakistan to get his wife back, this time, he will return to rescue his son.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, "Bollywood blockbusters have always transcended geographical boundaries and resonated with global viewers through their powerful and emotionally charged stories. With the World Digital Premiere of Gadar 2, ZEE5 Global is thrilled to present our global viewers with the sequel to one of Hindi cinema's all-time blockbuster hits that has captivated audiences for over 22 years."

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios said, "Gadar 2 brought back India's most loved family of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete; 22 years after its predecessor. Hindustan Ka Asli Blockbuster will make history once more with its digital premiere on ZEE5 Global."

Sunny Deol said, "We are absolutely delighted with the overwhelming response that 'Gadar 2' has received in theatres. Now with its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5 Global, I am very excited for the movie to reach a wider, global audience. Gadar 2 is a perfect family entertainer which will keep the viewers completely engaged and entertained. I urge everyone to watch it if you haven't already and watch it again if you have."

Ameesha Patel said, "Sakeena is a character who has stayed with me throughout my career, and I was so excited to revisit her in 'Gadar 2.' The chemistry between Tara and Sakeena is timeless, and the sequel reignites that magic for our fans. ZEE5 Global's platform allows us to connect with a global audience, and I'm thrilled that viewers from around the world will have the opportunity to witness this epic love story, all over again but with more twists and action."

Director Anil Sharma said, "The story of 'Gadar' is etched in the memories of every movie lover and with Gadar 2, we have tried to recreate the same magic. I am beyond thrilled that Gadar 2 has become one of the most successful Hindi films of all time and now with its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5 Global, I hope that the film breaks more records and reaches more people across the world."

'Gadar 2' is set for its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5 Global from 6th October 2023!

