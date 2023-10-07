Gaming Arts to Redefine Gaming Experience at G2E 2023

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Arts, the Las Vegas-based trailblazer in the gaming industry, is gearing up to unveil a remarkable lineup of games and technologies at G2E 2023. With an unwavering commitment to creativity and innovation, Gaming Arts is poised to captivate audiences and set new industry standards for the benefit of players and operators alike.

Over the past five years, Gaming Arts has experienced exponential growth in the slot machine arena and solidifying its status as the world leader in bingo and keno games and technology. Gaming Arts is not just another player in the industry; it's a trendsetter with one of the most creative R&D teams in the industry. The company's driving mission is to craft games that transcend mere entertainment, offering players a thrilling and fun-filled gaming experience.

At G2E 2023, Gaming Arts will introduce a captivating lineup of games and technologies that promise to redefine the player experience. Among these, the Deal or No Deal™ slot games are anticipated for release in Q4 2023. These games will debut with two electrifying themes, Golden Briefcase™ and Briefcase Breaker™, showcased on the stunning 49" portrait VertX® Grand cabinet. What sets them apart is not just the anticipation of what's inside the briefcase, but the sheer excitement that these games bring. To emphasize the fun and excitement of the games, Gaming Arts will host slot tournaments featuring Deal or No Deal on Tuesday and Wednesday at the event.

Complementing the success of recently Thor's Thunder™ game, Pele's Eruption™ promises an explosive gaming experience that will thrill players. With a volcanic theme, this game brings sizzling excitement and adrenaline-pumping action to the casino floor with truly unique and inspired game play.

Gaming Arts will also showcase "Puzzle Time," an amazing new game that defies convention with its jigsaw puzzle-inspired gameplay. This one-of-a-kind slot machine, along with its game variants, includes game play mechanics so unique that they are patent-pending and bound to intrigue players like never before. Players will find themselves immersed in the challenge of solving puzzles while chasing thrilling bonus rounds, free games features, and big wins creating a unique and engaging gaming adventure.

At G2E, Gaming Arts plans to also unveil an entirely new dual-screen cabinet, the VertX Duo™ 32". Featuring dual 32" HD 4k displays, a large 4k button deck, and more, this cabinet offers an immersive gaming experience. It's not just about the visuals; it's about the players being transported to new dimensions of fun and excitement.

Displayed on the VertX Duo cabinet, Gaming Arts introduces two brand new games, Egyptian Sunrise™ and Savannah Sunset™. These games take players on exciting journeys to faraway lands, where the thrill of discovery and adventure awaits at every spin.

In addition, Gaming Arts will showcase its successful Lucky Pick™ games on the VertX Duo cabinet. Featuring Lucky Pick Leprechaun™ and Lucky Pick BumbleBee™ (Eiler's No. 1 Top Performing Slot for emerging suppliers in September 2023), these games promise not just a lucky streak but an all-around fun and exciting experience for the player that will keep them on the edge of their seats, hour after hour.

In addition to its slot innovations, Gaming Arts will also shine a spotlight on its new and exhilarating bingo and keno games and technologies, showcasing the company's unparalleled expertise in these domains.

Mike Dreitzer, CEO of Gaming Arts, expressed his excitement, stating, "This is one of our most ambitious shows ever, and I could not be prouder of the work, dedication, and creativity of the entire Gaming Arts team. I am confident that our latest lineup of games and technologies will set us apart from our competitors, providing players with the kind of excitement and fun that keeps them coming back for more, along with supporting all of our great customers."

These incredible games and technology advancements, along with many more surprises, await attendees at G2E 2023, as Gaming Arts continues to redefine the future of gaming.

About Gaming Arts

Gaming Arts, LLC is an award-winning end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, electronic table games, bingo, keno, and emerging technologies. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is licensed in over 160 jurisdictions. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

