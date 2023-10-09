Banner Health to Join Graphite's Alliance of Health Systems as Momentum Increases

PHOENIX, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphite, a provider-led software company creating the first comprehensive and universally computable representation of health data, is adding Banner Health as a new Governing Member to its alliance of health systems. Banner Health is joining Graphite's four founding health systems and other systems as the group gains momentum for creating a common language for digital health.

Graphite Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Graphite Health) (PRNewswire)

The need for a common language for digital health has never been greater.

"The need for a common language for digital health has never been greater, and a collaboration amongst leading health systems is the best way to proceed," said Ries Robinson, CEO of Graphite Health. "As we enter an expansion phase, we want to make it as easy as possible for health systems to participate in the Graphite community. Together we can create the standards and the ecosystem that will drive real innovation throughout healthcare."

Scott Nordlund, Banner's Chief Strategy and Growth Officer emphasized the importance of this collaboration: "The healthcare industry is in a pivotal transition phase where digital innovation is not just a value add, but a necessity. We recognize Graphite Health's commitment to driving this change, and we are eager to explore how Banner Health can benefit from, and contribute to, this vision."

Graphite's current members are looking forward to expanding their effort. The continuous growth and interest in Graphite Health underscores the urgency and importance of standardizing digital health solutions for improved patient care and operational efficiency.

About Graphite

Graphite is a provider-led software company creating the first comprehensive digital ecosystem for the frictionless exchange of health data. While this has been tried before, our approach sets us apart: Graphite fosters radical collaboration between healthcare systems and technology pioneers to achieve the critical mass necessary to align around a de facto industry standard for health data. By doing this together, we are ensuring this is done for the benefit of all.

Graphite's founding health systems include Kaiser Permanente, Intermountain Healthcare, Presbyterian Healthcare Services, and SSM Health.

About Banner Health

Banner Health is one of the largest, secular nonprofit health care systems in the country. In addition to 33 hospitals, Banner also operates an academic medicine division, Banner – University Medicine, and Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center. Banner's array of services includes a health insurance division, employed physician groups, outpatient surgery centers, urgent care locations, home care and hospice services, retail pharmacies, stand-alone imaging centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation, behavioral health services, a research division and a nursing registry. Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health also has locations in California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michael Godwin

mike.godwin@graphitehealth.io

213-948-5950

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Graphite Health Inc.