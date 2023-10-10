AZOVA Launches Innovative UTI Telehealth Bundle

ALPINE, Utah, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AZOVA, a leading innovator in preventive care and at-home diagnostics, is proud to announce the introduction of its revolutionary UTI Telehealth Bundle now available on Walmart.com and in select stores. Designed for rapid, convenient, and accessible at-home urinary tract infection (UTI) testing and treatment, this product empowers patients to self-test and get a diagnosis and treatment in minutes.

Why is this groundbreaking?

With AZOVA's At-Home Testing, Telehealth and Treat products, not only can individuals quickly determine the presence of a UTI, but if the test is positive, they can immediately register for a telehealth visit (included with purchase price) by simply scanning a QR code provided within the box. This streamlined process offers a hassle-free experience for those who need a medical consultation for urinary tract infection.

Key Features:

Immediate Online Consultation: Telehealth visits are available across all 50 states and Puerto Rico seven days a week.

Expert Medical Care: Our telehealth providers are specifically trained on the latest, safest, and most effective treatment protocols for UTIs. Your telehealth provider will also determine if a prescription is indicated.

Financial Flexibility: The kit is HSA and FSA eligible.

Easy Detection: The kit tests for leukocytes (indicating inflammation) and nitrites (produced by bacteria) – two primary indicators of UTIs.

FDA-Cleared: The at-home test strips are FDA-cleared.

Why this matters: UTIs are one of the most common medical conditions, and early detection is key. Symptoms include urgency, pain during urination, cloudy or pungent urine, blood traces in urine, lower abdominal discomfort, fever, and chills. With AZOVA's product, testing and treatments are made more accessible, efficient, and affordable than ever.

Dr. Cheryl Lee Eberting, CEO of AZOVA, states, "We are thrilled to empower patients to self-test for one of the most frequent medical issues – UTIs. By combining self-testing with a clinical telehealth visit, we're enhancing access to care, all at a remarkably affordable rate."

Availability:

The AZOVA UTI Telehealth Bundle is now available for purchase at select Walmart stores nationwide and online.

For more information or to purchase the kit, visit https://www.walmart.com/ip/AZOVA-UTI-Telehealth-Bundle-Kit/3752358756?from=/search or your selected Walmart store. For press inquiries, please contact David Deane, Chief Commercial Officer at AZOVA, at david.deane@azovahealth.com.

About AZOVA:

AZOVA is a preventive care company focusing on improving access to virtual care, in-home and laboratory testing. AZOVA's innovative products and services are available nationally - by integrating state-of-the-art technology with healthcare expertise, AZOVA aims to revolutionize the way patients collaboratively engage to improve their health. Employers, health plans and consumers trust AZOVA to connect them to holistic care driving better outcomes at lower costs.

Note: Always consult with a healthcare professional for medical advice and treatment.

