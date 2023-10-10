LightEdge Launches Enhanced Highly Secure, Transparent Enterprise Cloud Offering for Hybrid & Multi-Cloud Deployments

Fundamentally Secure, Resilient & Always On Network Backs Updated LightEdge Cloud Solution

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LightEdge , a leading provider of secure cloud and colocation for nearly three decades, launches its most powerful cloud offering to date. LightEdge Cloud combines the scalability and efficiency of the public cloud with enhanced security typically associated with the private cloud, layering in the company's robust connectivity suite and expertise in compliance for highly regulated industries . Backed by a 100% uptime guarantee and a team of cloud engineers who continuously monitor and address performance vulnerabilities, LightEdge Cloud enables a more secure, customizable enterprise cloud experience with co-management and full transparency.

LightEdge Logo (PRNewswire)

"The enterprise leaders we work with today want cloud management they can trust, with a high degree of visibility and security," said LightEdge CEO Jim Masterson . "We developed our LightEdge Cloud solution after many conversations with CIOs and IT leaders who need digital infrastructure that fuels their innovation and modernization instead of inhibiting it. And they need it rooted in security, observability, and compliance attestation, which is what LightEdge is known for. The LightEdge Cloud supports any enterprise workload with a solution that's scalable, transparent, and — above all else — incredibly secure."

Key features of LightEdge Cloud include:

End-to-end management by leading data center and cloud engineers trained to identify and address performance vulnerabilities with OS management and patching

Spend optimization with consistent, transparent pricing, and zero technical debt (no data egress fees, per-IP costs, or surprise billing either)

Capabilities to support all enterprise workloads, including VMware-based, IBM-based, and container-based workloads

Integrated VMware Cloud Director portal, which provides full transparency so customers can easily observe, monitor, and manage their multi-cloud environments

Enhanced visibility and security features — including microsegmentation, virtual firewall, built-in DDoS protection, and load balancing capabilities

All backed by the scalable, redundant, and highly secure network that LightEdge has spent more than 25 years perfecting

"So many enterprise leaders have had a complicated relationship with the cloud over the past few years," said Dale Dawson, VP of Product at LightEdge. "We built the LightEdge Cloud to reverse that trend. The LightEdge Cloud offers the same benefits of any public cloud, but at a more cost-effective and transparent price point, with a full team of cloud experts ready to jump in as needed. In short, we serve as an extension of your in-house IT team without breaking the bank, simplifying your cloud migration and management."

LightEdge Cloud enables innovation by more securely delivering enterprise workloads, supported by proven cloud infrastructure and management solutions from VMware and Dell Technologies. To learn more, click here.

About LightEdge

LightEdge is the leader in secure cloud and colocation services for organizations who value 100% uptime for their mission critical workloads. LightEdge is the public cloud tailored for your organization's unique needs for all your workloads, without the costs and complexity typically associated with other public clouds. Everything we do is rooted in industry-leading security, observability, and compliance attestation to keep your data safe.

Founded in 1996, LightEdge supports over 1,300 clients with unmatched security, uptime, transparency, and support. Our client-centric approach prioritizes understanding each business' unique goals to deliver the right cloud for every workload and bridge the gap between multi-cloud environments.

For more information, visit www.lightedge.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LightEdge Solutions Inc