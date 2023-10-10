Nanolux Expands European Footprint with New Office in Spain

Brand to unveil cutting-edge LED Solaris and showcase distinctive product series at Cannafest Prague this November

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanolux, a leading global horticultural lighting brand, has announced a partnership with Spain's IMHERE Distribution S.L. to launch the Nanolux European Sales and Customer Service Center. This initiative is designed to offer European customers quicker, more reliable, and cost-effective product delivery and technical support.

Strengthen European Presence, Nanolux partner with IMHERE Distribution S.L. (PRNewswire)

Nanolux was founded in the United States fifteen years ago and has provided 3.5 million horticultural lighting products to more than forty countries and regions, gaining the trust and appreciation of over a hundred thousand growers and institutions thanks to its outstanding product performance and customer service.

"With our products, technical support, and service team closer to our users, we can better understand and address the genuine needs of our distributors and customers," said Mr. Kun Dong, CEO of IMHERE. "We assure that if a customer orders today, the product will be shipped by tomorrow; and if there's a complaint today, we'll resolve it within the same day."

Nanolux stands out as one of the few horticultural lighting brands with its own research and development as well as manufacturing teams. They excel in core technology and control their manufacturing supply chains, ensuring superior product development, delivery, and post-sales support. With a wide selection of HID and LED products (18-2000Watt), Nanolux can cater to all user requirements.

Nanolux is also set to showcase its unique SN PRO and GRO PAD series at the Cannafest Prague 2023, taking place in the Czech Republic this November. "At the heart of Nanolux is our commitment to helping users maximize their benefits," Kun expressed enthusiastically. "To assist users in reducing energy consumption costs, we'll be introducing the LED Solaris F630S at the exhibition. This amazing industry-exclusive product can save users over 50% in electricity bills." During the exhibition, Nanolux will host special promotions and give away raffle prizes to visitors. Come visit us at booth 5B-11(Hall 5).

About Nanolux

For more information, please visit Nanolux at nanoluxtech.com, or follow Nanolux on Facebook and Instagram.

Media contact: info@nanoluxtech.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nanolux