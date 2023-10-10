PRIMARK CONTINUES US EXPANSION WITH ENTRY INTO NORTH CAROLINA - CLOSING 2023 WITH 24 STORES ACROSS 8 STATES

Retailer to Bring Quality, Value Fashion to Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, NY and Concord Mills in Charlotte, NC

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primark, the international clothing retailer that offers quality fashion at value prices, announced today it will open new stores at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, New York on November 9 and Concord Mills in Charlotte, North Carolina – the first Primark store in the state – on November 16. Each store will boast over 30,000 square feet and offer shoppers the latest fashion trends and essentials for the whole family as well as homewares and beauty – all at affordable prices American customers have come to know and love.

These openings, which are the retailer's last two of 2023, will bring Primark to 436 stores globally and to 24 stores in the US spread across 8 states – key to the brand's growth strategy to reach 60 stores in the US by 2026. Including the upcoming openings, Primark will have opened eight stores in the US alone in 2023, including expanding its presence in New York State and entering new markets including the DMV with its Arundel Mills store opening and now Charlotte, North Carolina. The brand has exciting plans in the year to come as it sets its sights on expansion into the southern US.

"Primark has been in the US since we opened in Boston in 2015, but when I look back at the past year, I'm incredibly proud of the exponential growth we've achieved," said Kevin Tulip, President of Primark US. "This was never about opening as many stores as quickly as possible, it was about opening in the right locations, with the right store layout and product offering, for the communities we are entering. We learned a lot in those early years about what sparks "Primania" for US shoppers and we are finding that our value pricing across women's, men's, kids, home, and gifts, have kept American families coming back to us time and time again."

There is something for everyone at Primark, and those gearing up for the winter holidays can find gifts for the whole family, including outerwear, beauty, and much more. Holiday shoppers can also expect some of the fun collaborations that the brand is known for globally, including Disney, NBA and Netflix licensed products.

Some of Primark's most popular collections with US shoppers have been:

Rita Ora's creative vision with her long-time love of Primark with prices starting at just $5 . Rita Ora X Primark , a new fashion collection which brings together global superstarcreative vision with her long-time love of Primark with prices starting at just

$5 . Primark's Disney range which spans across departments with tees starting at

$14 . NBA gear for your favorite teams across the US with prices starting at

To help shoppers in New York, North Carolina and beyond find what they're looking for, Primark's website allows customers to browse its product offering and check which products are available in their local store. To check it out, please visit: www.primark.com.

In preparation for both openings, Primark's Talent Acquisition team is searching for retail colleagues to fill critical full and part-time roles. All available roles can be viewed and applied for on the Primark Careers Site.

Primark shoppers are now able to opt in to email communications. Sign up here to stay updated on Primark's latest product drops, style inspiration, store opening dates, and more.

About Primark

Primark is an international fashion retailer employing more than 70,000 colleagues across 16 countries in Europe and the US. Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark aims to provide affordable choices for everyone, from great quality everyday essentials to stand-out style across women's, men's and kids, as well as beauty, homeware and accessories. With a focus on creating great retail experiences, Primark has over 400 stores globally and continues to expand across new and existing markets with the aim of reaching 530 stores by the end of 2026. As of this year, Primark has 21 stores across the U.S. with plans to expand to over 60 locations by 2026, to find your local Primark in the US visit here.

Primark is working to make more sustainable fashion affordable for everyone. Primark's ambition is to give clothing a longer life, protect life on the planet and support the livelihoods of people who make Primark products. As part of this, it has unveiled a series of commitments it is working to achieve by 2030. These include making all its clothes from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials, ensuring clothing is recyclable by design, halving carbon emissions across its value chain and pursuing a living wage for workers in its supply chain.

