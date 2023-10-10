Rich Robinson Joins Platform as an Operating Partner

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform Partners LLC ("Platform") is pleased to announce that Rich Robinson has joined Platform as an Operating Partner, Technology. In this new role, Mr. Robinson, who is based in Austin, will work closely with Platform's portfolio company management teams to help digitally transform their products, services, and operations with smart technology solutions. This value creation mechanism has the potential to unlock opportunities typically unavailable to our portfolio companies today.

As an experienced technology executive, Mr. Robinson has a passion for integrating technology solutions into the broader business strategy. Since 2018, Rich has served as the CIO and CTO of Standard Industries, ("Standard"), a privately held business generating approximately $10 billion of revenue with 20,000 employees in over 80 countries. Standard is a conglomerate consisting of industrial manufacturers in the solar, building solutions, and performance materials space, and related real estate and investment platforms. Prior to Standard, Rich worked in various senior technology roles at SunPower and Bazaarvoice. He started his career as a Communications Officer in the U.S. Army.

"We are excited to have Rich join Platform full-time and believe that he will add tremendous value to our portfolio company management partners," said Fred Brazelton, CEO of Platform. "We have a previous working relationship with Rich, so it was an easy transition to add him to our team. He has a proven track record of helping companies in a variety of industries and stages apply technology to drive business transformation."

Mr. Robinson commented, "I'm inspired by Platform's long-term outlook and proven track record of helping entrepreneurs grow their companies and their legacy. As the pace of digital transformation accelerates, it's more critical than ever for all management teams to have a clear and pragmatic technology strategy. I'm looking forward to working with our management partners to navigate these exciting opportunities."

Founded in 2006, Platform Partners LLC is a private investment company based in Houston that makes investments in lower middle-market companies with the intent of growing these businesses into industry leaders through a combination of organic and acquisition growth. Platform invests through a perpetual holding company structure allowing for a long-term, patient approach to partnering with entrepreneurs to build companies. The company manages total assets of approximately $950 million. For more information, please visit platformllc.com.

