TriNet Introduces New Personalized Benefits Experience Through Collaboration with Healthee

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the HR Technology Conference & Exposition 2023, TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), announced a collaboration with Healthee, an industry leader in AI-powered digital solutions that enhance the health and wellness experience. TriNet's partnership with Healthee will provide TriNet customers with exclusive access to Healthee's market leading solutions delivered directly to TriNet's customers.

TriNet launches new AI offering, in collaboration with Healthee, to help small and medium-size business employees better select and use their employee benefits. (PRNewswire)

TriNet's strategic relationship with Healthee provides direct access to modern tools for benefits navigation, which help employees pick the right benefits for their families and better utilize their existing benefits.

"Understanding the ins and outs of benefits plans can be daunting. Leveraging Healthee's AI-powered products will allow us to educate and empower our customers like never before," said Lisa Reeves, Chief Product Officer at TriNet. "This partnership puts technology directly into the hands of employees, allowing for a better and more informed experience."

"Our combined expertise and deep industry knowledge position us to drive innovation and set new industry standards," says Guy Benjamin, CEO and Co-Founder of Healthee." Together, we aim to reshape the landscape of employee benefits, making it more intuitive, personalized, and efficient."

Additional features including an AI-powered personal health assistant are planned to be available in 2024.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Healthee

Healthee is a trailblazing health tech company committed to redefining how employees engage with their healthcare. Through the powerful intersection of innovation and technology, Healthee aims to empower individuals to make informed decisions about their well-being and improve care outcomes. For more information, visit Healthee.co or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Youtube.

