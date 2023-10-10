High-quality, holistic, virtual care services for all ages offered to commercial members of nonprofit health plan

SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zócalo Health, a primary care provider group designed to administer culturally-sensitive care for the Latino patient, announced that all commercial members of Blue Shield of California will now have access to a variety of virtual primary care services, from pediatrics to personalized care teams and mental health support. It is the first Latino-focused digital provider group to be fully covered for commercial members under Blue Shield's provider network.

Zócalo Health, primary care for the Latino community. (PRNewswire)

Zócalo Health Now Providing California Latino Families Primary Care Services

Zócalo Health's virtual health service is built by Latinos, for Latinos, and offers members, as a supplement to their existing in-person care, a dedicated team of providers for urgent care and primary care services. This includes same-day virtual appointments with bilingual providers as well as dedicated support from Zócalo Health's promotora de salud (community health workers) who help members navigate their primary and specialty care benefits, and more. Zócalo Health's diverse and inclusive provider network and promotoras are trained to provide culturally aligned care and that supports Latino families' unique needs.

The pandemic has exacerbated gaps in care while the Latino population continues to grow across the state and country. Zocalo Health has increasingly recognized the importance of cultural competency in healthcare. By offering a telehealth platform that matches patients with providers who speak their language and understand their cultural backgrounds, we can significantly enhance patient trust, engagement, and outcomes.

"Blue Shield recognizes the diversity of our members and is committed to reducing health inequities, especially amongst our historically marginalized populations," said Jackie Ejuwa, vice president of Health Transformation at Blue Shield of California. "Many of our members seek a clinician with whom they share lived experiences of race and ethnicity. One of the ways we are supporting this is by diversifying our provider network through collaboration with Zocalo Health, which allows Blue Shield to offer our Latino population access to services designed around the patient, their family, and their community."

Blue Shield of California members can sign up for primary care appointments – for themselves and their covered family members – by simply visiting the Zócalo Health website and booking an available time slot. Each member will be greeted and supported by their personal promotor de salud, beginning at their first appointment with ongoing assistance throughout their care journey.

"At Zócalo Health, we are thrilled to partner with Blue Shield of California to enhance the healthcare experience for our Latino community. Our mission has always been to eliminate barriers to healthcare access and to provide comprehensive, convenient primary care. This collaboration allows us to expand our reach and impact," said Erik Cardenas, chief executive officer of Zócalo Health. "Together with Blue Shield of California, we aim to elevate the health and well-being of California's Latino families, ensuring they receive the care they deserve. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality healthcare, and we're excited about the positive transformation it will bring to the lives of our communities."

Zócalo Health was founded out of the desire to drive a greater impact with the Latino community by improving health outcomes and experiences in accessing a healthcare system designed around their needs. The mission of Zócalo Health is to increase timely access to high-quality primary care and chronic condition management for the Latino community. The service is a thoughtful combination of innovative technology, cultural awareness, and preservation, with a focus on building a clinical workforce that includes greater representation of Latino health professionals and allies.

Blue Shield of California and Blue Shield Promise have a proven track record of transforming the healthcare system with personalized, culturally informed care for a variety of health care solutions, ranging from Covid-19 and flu vaccinations to maternal health.

To learn more about enrolling in Zócalo Health, go to www.zocalo.health/blueshieldmembers

About Zócalo Health

Zócalo Health is a Latino-founded healthcare service designed for the Latino patient. Our primary care model blends tradition with innovation and prioritizes trusting relationships between care teams and patients. Each member of Zócalo Health is paired with a promotor de salud (community health worker) to establish a relationship to better understand members' goals and connect them to a Zócalo Health physician. Our team of physicians, hired from the community, focus on prevention, primary care, behavioral health, and traditional practices that work together to support our members' wellness. Operating in the states of California, Washington, and Texas, Zócalo Health offers affordable and convenient same-day access to culturally-aligned providers.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. Blue Shield of California is a tax paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with more than 4.8 million members, over 7,500 employees and more than $24 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $97 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last three years to have an impact on California communities. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zócalo Health