Billtrust Wins Best SaaS Website at 2023 WebAwards

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust, a B2B order-to-cash and digital payments market leader, is proud to claim the " Best SaaS Website " title at the Web Marketing Association's 2023 WebAward competition. Debuting in mid-2023, the redesigned Billtrust.com was awarded the top accolade in its category based on seven criteria: Design, Ease of Use, Copywriting, Interactivity, Use of Technology, Innovation and Content.

Redesigned to increase site engagement and showcase the company's innovation with improved navigation and a more intuitive user experience, the website also includes three new languages – German, French and Dutch – to support Billtrust's expanding European business.

The WebAwards' independent panel of judges recognized the vision and execution of the new website's accomplished design team: Kurt Konow, Senior Director, Digital Marketing & Creative Services; David Williams, Lead Web Technologist; Mike Tyznik, Principal Visual Designer; Christa Kranig, Senior Web Designer; Karolina Madany, Visual Designer; and Amandah Blackwell, SEO Specialist.

"We're deeply honored to receive the title of Best SaaS Website," said Grant Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer of Billtrust. "This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and customer focus, all driven by the needs and expectations of our valued customers around the world."

Billtrust's victory in the Best SaaS Website category reaffirms its standing as a leading industry driver, highlighting its dedication to technological innovation and a user-centric approach that continually raises the bar for online experiences. For a closer look at Billtrust's award-winning SaaS website and to explore its suite of cutting-edge solutions, visit https://www.billtrust.com/ .

About Billtrust

Finance leaders turn to Billtrust to control costs, accelerate cash flow and improve customer satisfaction. As a B2B order-to-cash software and digital payments market leader, we help the world's leading brands get paid faster while transitioning from expensive paper invoicing and check acceptance to efficient electronic billing and payments. With over 2,600 global customers and more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and a culture relentlessly focused on delivering meaningful customer outcomes.

About the Web Marketing Association's WebAwards

Since 1997, the Web Marketing Association's annual WebAward Competition has been setting the standard of excellence for Website development. Independent expert judges from around the world review sites in 86 industries. Only the best are recognized with a WebAward. The WebAward Competition is the premier award recognition program for Website developers and the online marketing community. https://www.webaward.org/

