Investment Consulting Group, Inc. Listed to CNBC'S FA 100 for the Second Time

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment Consulting Group, Inc. (ICG) has been listed for the second time to the prestigious CNBC's FA 100 for 2023. This year CNBC started with an initial list of 40,646 financial advisory firms. The published list ranks and highlights the top 100 firms based on their ability to help clients reach financial goals. The results were determined based on a proprietary methodology developed by CNBC, in partnership with AccuPoint Solutions, and takes into consideration disclosures, number of years in the business, number of employees, number of investment advisors registered with the firm, the ratio of investment advisors to total number of employees, total assets under management, percentage of discretionary assets under management, total accounts under management, number of states where the RIA is registered, and country of domicile.

Founding principal of ICG, Donald Stanforth, and his team are extensively experienced in the financial industry, with a wide range of practices. Their understanding of the industry and recognition of the importance of the client relationship shaped their investment philosophy and approach to effective client service, as reflected through the achievement of being listed for a second time to CNBC's FA 100.

"We are honored to have been listed for a second time. We strive to provide clients with insights and guidance, tailored to their specific needs, consistently," stated Donald Stanforth, adding, "This accomplishment reflects the strength of our philosophy and mission. We strive to help our clients navigate the complex financial industry and continuously optimize their financial plans through focused personalized service—we become the client's investment conscience."

Ross Stanforth, Vice President, noted, "With all the twists and turns the markets have experienced over the past few years, it's reassuring to know that our clients are happy with our performance and service. Client relationships are the very cornerstone of our firm, so we are thrilled to receive such a prestigious distinction."

The FA 100 list is comprised of firms that continue to find ways to work closely with clients, help them mitigate risk, and meet their financial goals. ICG understands that every relationship is unique with distinct needs and goals, and their unwavering commitment to client services is the foundation of these relationships.

View original content:

SOURCE Investment Consulting Group, Inc.