Labcorp Launches New Test to Accelerate Path to Diagnosis of Alzheimer's Disease

Test is available through physicians for use with patients being evaluated for possible Alzheimer's disease or other causes of cognitive impairment

Labcorp is the first company to deliver a blood-based Amyloid-Tau-Neurodegeneration (ATN) Profile, which uses a trio of blood biomarkers to detect the hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease

BURLINGTON, N.C., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, announced today the launch and national availability of its ATN Profile, a blood-based test that combines three, well-researched blood biomarkers to identify and assess biological changes associated with Alzheimer's disease – amyloid plaques, tau tangles and neurodegeneration (ATN) – which can help accelerate the path to diagnosis and intervention.i The test is available through physicians for use with patients who are being evaluated for possible Alzheimer's disease or other causes of cognitive impairment based on clinical observation and cognitive screenings.

"Many patients experience uncertainty around Alzheimer's disease risk, which can take months or even years to diagnose," said Dr. Brian Caveney, Labcorp's chief medical and scientific officer. "More definitive testing, including our new ATN profile, can provide objective insights to patients, their loved ones, and treating physicians as they navigate care and treatment."

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as many as 6.7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, a number that is expected to nearly triple to 14 million people by 2060. It involves a slow build-up of protein plaques and tangles in the brain that eventually cause brain cells to stop working properly and die – a process known as neurodegeneration, which may start years before a person experiences symptoms such as memory loss.

Until recently, it has been difficult to specifically identify the biological changes consistent with Alzheimer's disease through widely available methods. The standard approach, which includes a physical exam, routine blood and urine tests, and cognitive testing may not provide distinct answers, which can result in delayed referral to a specialist. Labcorp's new ATN Profile gives physicians an easily accessible and interpretable blood test to assess pathologies associated with Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions in appropriate patients, supporting more informed decision-making and improved personalized patient care.

"Labcorp's ATN Profile provides easier identification of biological changes consistent with Alzheimer's disease and offers the promise of an accelerated path to diagnosis," said Caveney. "This new blood biomarker test, which is widely available through physicians, will support the diagnostic and referral process for Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative causes of dementia and impaired cognitive function."

With the release of its ATN Profile, Labcorp is reaffirming its dedication to supporting better care and outcomes for those impacted by Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions. Labcorp is continuing to invest in studies to demonstrate the impact ATN testing can have in enhancing patient care and the continued development of new drugs to treat and manage the disease, as well as in making other key neurological markers widely accessible to physicians.

Healthcare providers can now order the ATN Profile, which includes blood Aß42/40, pTau 181 and NfL, or they can order these tests individually. For more information, visit https://www.labcorp.com/atn

Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's more than 60,000 employees serve clients in over 100 countries, worked on over 80% of the new drugs approved by the FDA in 2022 and performed more than 600 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more about us at www.labcorp.com.

i A profile is a collection of tests that are also available to be ordered individually.

