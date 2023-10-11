RYAN GORDY FOUNDATION CELEBRATES POWER OF LOVE GALA

An Evening Highlighting the Power of Love Hosted by Larry Wilmore and Honoring Legendary Sports Agent and WME Head of Basketball Bill Duffy and Basketball Great Spencer Haywood

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ryan Gordy Foundation hosted its 2023 The Power of Love Gala at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Thursday, September 28th, 2023. The foundation is committed to improving the lives of underserved young adults impacted by cancer through a holistic approach to wellness. The annual gala fundraiser financially empowers the Ryan Gordy Foundation to continue to deliver year-round support to those who are facing the fight of their lives.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Spencer Haywood, Robert Shapiro, Anita Thompson, Bill Duffy and Larry Wilmore attend the Ryan Gordy Foundation Power of Love Gala at The Beverly Hills Hotel on September 28, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Ryan Gordy Foundation) (PRNewswire)

The glamorous and inspiring event was attended by Trailblazer award honoree WME's Head of Basketball Bill Duffy; basketball great and honoree Spencer Haywood; Haywood's daughter, influencer Isis Chanel, who also made her musical debut at the event; comedian Larry Wilmore who served as host; famed attorney Robert Shapiro; Marvin Gaye III; actress Zurich Villanueva, and film producer Vassal Benford.

"I am so grateful for everyone who helped make the Power of Love Gala happen and everyone who has supported the Ryan Gordy Foundation with their dedication, donations, and service," said Anita Thompson, Founder and CEO of the Ryan Gordy Foundation. "While it is so important we have this gala, it's what happens after which is incredibly important. We are continuously working towards empowering and supporting those who are diagnosed with cancer."

Fundraising from the evening goes towards future foundation programs, such as The Ryan Gordy Guardian Angel Program, while also providing multiple essential services including educational and financial support to cancer patients, inspiring others to live the best version of their lives through wellness education, a healthy lifestyle, and resources for prevention.

The Power of Love Gala was sponsored in part by: Diptyque Paris, Codex Labs, BMW, Delta Air Lines, and Motown record label. In addition, there was a silent auction with countless priceless items, such as a Little Richard signed collage, Jean-Michelle Basquiat Estate print, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg signed photo collage, Diana Ross signed photo collage, Stephen Curry signed collage, and many more.

All proceeds from The Power of Love Galla will support the Ryan Gordy Foundation and their future endeavors. For more information and to donate to the Ryan Gordy Foundation, visit https://www.ryangordyfoundation.org

About the Ryan Gordy Foundation

After the departure of Ryan Gordy, his mother, Anita Thompson vowed to bring health and wellness to every young adult in America that has been diagnosed with cancer. Since 2017, Anita has been working within a community of young adults journeying through cancer and providing them with healthy meals, yoga, meditation, nutrition, and guidance to living the best version of their lives while going through the biggest fight of their lives. Ryan Gordy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable foundation whose mission is to provide the tools to empower people to live the best version of themselves.

