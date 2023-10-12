AutoNation Shifts Drive Pink Campaign Into High Gear to Drive Out Cancer

Over $35 million raised for cancer research, treatment and awareness, AutoNation's signature DRV PNK campaign fuels hope for improved outcomes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an annual tradition, AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) gathered thousands of Associates coast to coast for Drive Pink (DRV PNK) Across America Day on October 11th.

(PRNewswire)

At this year's DRV PNK Across America Day, a team of South Florida AutoNation Associates gathered at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens to fill 450 Totes for Hope cancer comfort bags. Associates delivered bags throughout the afternoon to patients undergoing cancer treatments at South Florida hospitals and treatment centers, including Memorial Regional Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital, Gilda's Club South Florida, Salah Children's Foundation Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Florida. Associates in AutoNation stores from coast to coast joined in to delivering thousands more bags to local cancer facilities in their communities.

"I am continually impressed and inspired by the individual and collective work of our AutoNation Associates to unite in support of DRV PNK, which makes a real difference in the lives of so many who have been touched by this devastating disease," said Mike Manley, AutoNation Chief Executive Officer. "Despite medical advances, cancer remains the second leading cause of death in America. At AutoNation, we are united in our pursuit to end cancer by funding critical research and working with our charitable partners to increase awareness, improve outcomes and enhance the lives of individuals and families undergoing treatment."

AutoNation Associates, Customers and communities have helped DRV PNK raise and donate over $35 million to cancer charities since 2013. Funds are administered to facilities and organizations across the country to support cancer research, treatment and services where it is most needed.

Most recently, AutoNation and Dolphins Challenge Cancer teamed up to address critical health disparities linked to social, economic and environmental factors with a $1 million commitment to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). The gift will fund a project that will advance the scientific understanding of the relationship between social determinants of health, specifically, neighborhood disadvantage and breast cancer mortality.

Nationally, AutoNation directs its support to BCRF, the American Cancer Society, the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, and Zero: The End of Prostate Cancer. AutoNation's stores from coast to coast support many local cancer charities, including Cleveland Clinic Florida and Memorial Regional Hospital in South Florida, Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, CURE Childhood Cancer in Atlanta, Wipe out Kids Cancer in Dallas, The Phoenix Children's Hospital and many more.

Through December, AutoNation's Cash Register Donation Program will benefit BCRF.

"With a singular philanthropic mission to end cancer, AutoNation is changing lives through DRV PNK and ensuring that forward progress continues amid newly funded research," said Manley.

AutoNation continues to offer its iconic DRV PNK license plate frames to drivers free of charge at all AutoNation stores, to drive awareness.

To find out more about DRV PNK, visit www.autonation.com/our-purpose/drive-pink.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, a provider of personalized transportation services, is driven by innovation and transformation. As one of America's most admired companies, AutoNation delivers a peerless Customer experience recognized by data-driven consumer insight leaders, Reputation, and J.D. Power. Through its bold leadership and brand affinity, the AutoNation Brand is synonymous with "DRVPNK" and "What Drives You, Drives Us." AutoNation has a singular focus on personalized transportation services that are easy, transparent, and Customer-centric.

Please visit autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

AutoNation Logo (PRNewsfoto/AutoNation, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AutoNation, Inc.