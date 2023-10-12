Avature Announces the General Release of its Social Learning Solution

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avature, a leading provider of innovative Human Capital Management (HCM) software for recruiting and talent management, announces the beta release of its social learning solution to a select group of customers, and a general release before the end of this year.

Industry reports indicate a very low and steadily declining percentage of employees' use of their company learning management system (LMS) on a regular basis. However, HR can reverse this lack of engagement by allowing employees to learn in the same way they have on YouTube, TikTok and other channels. Avature's social learning solution creates this type of user experience by lifting proven design concepts from social media, including the easy creation of user-generated content, the generation of algorithmically driven suggestions, and the use of artificial intelligence.

Avature Learning is expected to promote organizational agility and engagement by facilitating the sharing of know-how, a company's most valuable asset. Intended to complement or replace customers' legacy LMS depending on how it is deployed, this solution allows HR leaders to compensate for the lost interaction between work-from-home employees, ensures knowledge is transferred from one generation to another and helps address the alarming declines in competencies and skills being reported across the educational spectrum.

Providing numerous opportunities to acquire knowledge, Avature Learning offers an employee-centered learning experience, where subject matter experts are able to share critical know-how that might otherwise go undocumented, and content is organically curated based on user feedback and social interaction.

Employees can easily find and recommend user-generated video and audio content as well as traditional training and courses, benchmark their progress against peers, obtain mentorships and create ad hoc meet ups and face-to-face learning sessions. With this solution, employers can effortlessly boost the value of their training programs, better facilitate internal mobility and accelerate time to productivity while lowering turnover.

"We believe learning must go beyond traditional L&D programs to remain strategically relevant," shared Dimitri Boylan, Founder and CEO of Avature. "The ideal technology should help mine a workforce's wealth of knowledge and facilitate its dispersion. Our customers want to uncover the 'voice of the employee' and bring learning to life," he added.

Industry analyst Josh Bersin was able to see the solution in action and highlighted the benefits of its unique social approach, "The vast amount of corporate learning that takes place is not authored by the training department. It is authored by experts, passionate professionals and peers. So, we need a "social learning" platform that lets people author and upload videos and other forms of content and then quickly and easily check it, publish it and make it easy to find. This is what Avature has built."

Avature Learning also seeks to put HR in control of its digital transformation and offers numerous tactical opportunities to design and deploy processes that grow the company's collective IQ and drive the business toward its strategic objectives. With built-in CRM functionality and real-time analytics, HR teams are provided with the best engagement toolkit to target content, measure employee's progress and ensure they're keeping pace with learning objectives.

From a business standpoint, Josh Bersin agrees the solution's features enable successful knowledge transfer, "I've always believed that 70 to 80 percent of the knowledge and intellectual property within a company is custom to that company's business. Every business process, proprietary tool, and internal procedure represents a custom, internal training need. Platforms like Avature's Learning Hub can tap into this."

Avature's learning solution can seamlessly integrate into customers' existing talent technology ecosystem using Avature's mature and configurable REST endpoints and open API framework. Data from other systems can be imported and used by Avature's workflow engine to promote learning activities for individual employees and data can be easily exported to support onboarding and internal mobility processes in other systems.

With this release, Avature bolsters its Talent Management Suite, adding yet another best-in-class solution to the portfolio that its Global 2000 customer base can implement from a single platform.

Avature is a highly configurable enterprise HCM SaaS platform for talent acquisition and talent management, and the leading provider of CRM and ATS technology for human resources globally. Founded by Dimitri Boylan, co-founder and former CEO of HotJobs.com, Avature brings consumer-grade internet technology and digital innovation to human resources departments.

Used by 110 of the Fortune 500 in more than 164 countries and 32 languages, Avature delivers its services from its private cloud, located in data centers around the world.

