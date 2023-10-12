Eagle Hill Consulting Again Named One of the Largest Women-Owned Businesses in Washington Metro Region

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting again has secured a spot on The Washington Business Journal's ranking of the Largest Women-Owned Businesses in the Greater Washington, D.C. area. Ranked by total revenue in 2022, Eagle Hill rose to the thirteenth spot, up from fifteen last year among regional businesses that are woman-owned.

Eagle Hill Consulting rises to #13 on The Washington Business Journal's ranking of the Largest Women-Owned Businesses.

"This year marks Eagle Hill's twentieth year in business, so we're especially proud that we continue to climb on The Washington Business Journal's rankings," says Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting. "We've stayed true to our culture as we've grown, and that's what powers our exceptional client service and innovation. We look forward to continuing our success, both in terms of solving workforce problems for our clients and being a great place to work for our employees."

Earlier this year, The Washington Post named Eagle Hill a top workplace, and Forbes named the company one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms. Also this year, Vault named Eagle Hill a top company to work for, earning the number one ranking as the best consulting firm for women and the number two ranking for work/life balance. Eagle Hill also is a certified Women's Business Enterprise.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. A leading authority on employee sentiment, Eagle Hill is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with employees across the U.S. and offices in Boston and Seattle. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

