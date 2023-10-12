IGT Extends Contract with California Lottery for Seven Years

Second-largest U.S. lottery to modernize its platform with IGT's cloud-based technology

LONDON , Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today announced that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, has signed a contract amendment for a seven-year extension with the California Lottery, the second-largest lottery in the U.S., to continue as its primary lottery technology provider. The contract amendment is expected to run through October 2033, and it includes an additional five, one-year extension options.

As part of the contract amendment, IGT will upgrade the California Lottery's current IGT-provided second-chance platform to the Company's latest cloud-based platform, which is now a part of IGT's OMNIA™ lottery solution. Additional central system-related business applications designed to optimize and manage all aspects of the Lottery's business will also be moved to the cloud. Deploying these platforms to the cloud will offer enhanced flexibility and reliability and allow for accelerated innovation. Within the terms of the contract amendment, IGT also plans to upgrade California's IGT central lottery system to its OMNIA platform.

"The California Lottery has trusted IGT to provide best-in-class, modern lottery solutions for more than three decades, driving continued increased sales for the Lottery and more than $41 billion to support California's public schools," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Global Lottery. "IGT's enhanced second-chance promotions platform will provide maximum flexibility for the California Lottery to create a variety of exciting promotional drawings and bonus capabilities for its players."

IGT will also continue providing ongoing services to the California Lottery including support and maintenance of its central system, communications network, and more than 140,000 point-of-sale hardware located in over 23,000 retailer locations. Additionally, IGT provides the Lottery with instant ticket games and services, field services, marketing and research capabilities, and call center support.

As the global lottery market leader, IGT is the primary technology provider to 25 lotteries in the U.S., eight of the world's 10 largest lotteries and 16 of the world's top 25 lotteries. For more information, visit IGT.com and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

