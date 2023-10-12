Onfido recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification for Fourth Time

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onfido , the global automated identity verification provider with a mission to simplify identity for everyone, has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Identity Verification for the fourth time.1

This Market Guide outlines how "Identity verification helps deliver security and trust across use cases." And buyers can "differentiate between vendors by focusing on features outside of the core identity verification process, such as low-code implementation, enhanced fraud detection, and connectivity to data affirmation sources such as identity graphs and government issuing authorities." According to Gartner: "Digital identity must be secure, simple and — ideally — portable."

The Onfido Real Identity Platform is designed to secure trust between organizations and their customers throughout the customer lifecycle journey. It offers no-code orchestration of a suite of different verification checks to meet a customer's needs and risk tolerance, for custom-tailored user journeys. Beyond its award-winning AI-powered document and biometric verifications, Onfido offers fraud detection via passive device signals, duplication checks, and connectivity with global external databases. Hailed by companies like Adyen, EE (BT) , Bunq , DocuSign , Revolut and Remitly, Onfido helps global companies reduce friction and accelerate onboarding for customers.

Onfido's recent acquisition of Airside Mobile , the world's first and only privacy network that gives individuals complete control of their digital identity, demonstrates its confidence and commitment to the future of portable, sharable and reusable identity.

"The Market Guide provides an accurate and must-read overview of how the identity verification market is developing," said Yuelin Li, Chief Product Officer at Onfido. "With rapidly evolving regulation, escalating fraud threats such as deepfakes, and more industries looking for the convenience of portable or reusable identity, it's imperative companies look for a strong, trustworthy partner that can allow them to scale and future-proof their services."

Vendors were selected based on one or more of the following criteria:

Vendors offering capabilities that support identity verification in ways that are unique, innovative and/or demonstrate forward-looking product strategies.

Frequent inquiries by Gartner clients about a particular vendor for identity verification use cases.

Vendors that represent particular market segments or geographic regions, thus helping to illustrate the breadth of the market.

Fair representation from year to year, with rotation of vendors that may have previously met the above requirements, but were omitted simply due to space restrictions.

This recognition comes on the heels of other market recognition from: Liminal featuring Onfido as a Market Leader in Liminal's Link Index Report for Account Opening in Financial Services , Frost & Sullivan, awarding Onfido 2023 Fraud Detection and Prevention Company of the Year, picking up 7 leader badges in G2's 2023 Fall Reports, as well as a Strong Performer in Forrester's Q4 2022 Wave for Identity Verification Solutions.

1Source: Gartner Market Guide for Identity Verification, Akif Khan, 7 September 2023.

About Gartner

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Onfido

Onfido makes digital identity simple. The Onfido Real Identity Platform allows businesses to tailor identity verification methods to individual needs in a no-code orchestration layer, combining document and biometric verification, data sources, and passive fraud signals. Onfido Atlas™ AI powers the platform's fully-automated, end-to-end identity verification. Developed in-house for over 10 years, it's how Onfido ensures its analysis is fair, fast and accurate.

Recognized as a global leader in AI for identity verification and authentication, Onfido is backed by TPG Growth, Idinvest Partners, Crane Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, M12 (Microsoft) and others. They partner with over 1,000 businesses globally to help millions access services every week – from billion dollar institutions to hypergrowth start-ups.

