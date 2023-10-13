Kaiser Permanente, Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions Reach New Agreement

The 4-year tentative agreement increases wages, expands job training, and improves performance sharing plan; now goes to employees for ratification

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- October 13, 2023 Kaiser Permanente and the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions are pleased to jointly announce that in the early hours of October 13, 2023, we reached a tentative agreement for a renewed National Agreement, bringing the nearly seven months of contract negotiations to conclusion.

The Coalition and Kaiser Permanente wish to thank Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su for her instrumental involvement in bringing negotiations to a close.

The tentative agreement now goes to the more than 85,000 Kaiser Permanente employees who are represented by Coalition unions for ratification. The ratification process will begin October 18. Once ratified, the agreement will have an effective date of October 1, 2023.

The new 4-year agreement will offer Coalition-represented employees competitive wages, excellent benefits, generous retirement income plans, and valuable job training opportunities that support their economic well-being, advance our shared mission, and keep Kaiser Permanente a best place to work and receive care.

The tentative agreement:

Establishes new minimum wages over three years for Coalition-represented employees, that will reach $25 /hour in California and $23 /hour in other states where Kaiser Permanente operates

Provides guaranteed across-the-board wage increases totaling 21% over four years

Enhances employees' Performance Sharing Plan with minimum payout opportunities and a substantial maximum payout opportunity

Increases investments in professional development and job training, and includes other initiatives to help address the staffing crisis in health care

Further details of the agreement will be made available later.

The Coalition unions have withdrawn their notices for a November strike.

