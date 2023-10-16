Certain Affinity Welcomed as Unreal Engine Approved Service Partner

AUSTIN, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Certain Affinity, one of the largest independent video game developers in North America, announced its status as an official Unreal Engine Approved Service Partner. Being a Unreal Engine Approved Service Partner marks a significant step forward in leveraging Certain Affinity's expertise in game development and Epic Games' cutting-edge Unreal Engine technology.

Certain Affinity is credited in over 40 titles across 17 world-class franchises, led by industry veterans from a wide spectrum of specialties, game genres, and technical backgrounds. The company's most recent works highlight a focus and expertise with Epic's Unreal Engine, including multiple unannounced titles now in development.

As an Unreal Engine Approved Service Partner, Certain Affinity is poised to offer an even higher level of excellence in game development services. With a proven track record creating high-quality games across various genres, Certain Affinity's skilled team brings a wealth of experience to the partnership. By combining this experience with Epic's Unreal Engine, they aim to deliver unparalleled solutions for game development, including design, art, programming, optimization, and more.

"We are thrilled to become an Unreal Engine Approved Service Partner," said Max Hoberman, Founder and CEO of Certain Affinity. "This represents an exciting opportunity for us to enhance and expand our capabilities and develop the best possible games. We look forward to contributing to the Unreal Engine ecosystem and creating amazing experiences for players worldwide."

Through the status as an Service Partner, Certain Affinity is set to further empower game developers on lead or co-development projects by providing them with the tools, knowledge, and resources needed to create groundbreaking games. In sharing their expertise with the Unreal Engine community they plan to drive innovation, raise industry standards, and help shape the future of the gaming landscape.

About Certain Affinity:

Certain Affinity was founded in 2006 with a goal of creating innovative, top-quality action games. It brings together an exceptionally experienced, unusually talented group to form one of the largest independent video game developers in North America. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a second, award-winning studio in Toronto, Canada. Certain Affinity is credited in over 40 titles across more than 17 world-class franchises, with 200+ full-time employees including veterans from dozens of successful game studios.

