Boaters List Completes Acquisitions increasing its online following to 3.4 million with 150+ million monthly views

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boaters List, Inc., the leading digital technology platform serving the Boating and Marine Industries, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of, "Tug Life" and "Maritime Daily", two viral social media marine channels. The acquisition provides 2.2 million new followers and 150,000,000 organic views last month. "As we continue to broaden our global community of boating and water enthusiasts, bringing these two channels into our already viral line-up is in perfect strategic alignment. Completing this transaction delivers one of the largest marine platforms on social media to our customers", said Martin Kroesche, Boaters List President and CEO.

With the acquisition complete, Boaters List marine-related channels increased to 21, with an aggregated 3.376 million followers and an estimated monthly average of 150 million organic views. "We are thrilled to add the Tug Life and Maritime Daily channels to our portfolio. We have known the crew behind these accounts for some time and the growth they've experienced has been tremendous. These new channels are a perfect compliment to our already broad lineup of viral social media channels. It's exciting to see Boaters List be able to offer its advertisers this massive reach into the maritime industry community", said Karl Hattman, Director of Social Media for the Boaters List.

"We believe the addition of these new channels will enhance our brand awareness, broaden our marketing platform and add variety to our global community", added Kroesche.

Boaters List provides Web and Application-Based Interactive Directories for the Boating and Marine communities. The Company offers a free platform at; www.boaterslist.com , and in the Apple/Google Play Stores. In addition to its direct connections between Users and Service Providers, the Company offers interactive landing pages to its business owners, a marine marketplace, the "Dock", among other services.

"Boaters List is dedicated to building an online community of boating and water enthusiasts across the globe while providing direct connections between its Users and Business Owners. The completion of this acquisition allows us to provide a much-diversified marine marketing platform for our Providers and Partners", stated Martin Kroesche. With more than 120 marine service categories, Boaters List offers its online community direct connections to charter fishing, marine repairs, yacht charters, boat rentals, and many other services.

Since the formal launch a little over two years ago, Boaters List has enrolled more than 67,000 businesses across the globe and hosted hundreds of thousands of Users on the site.

