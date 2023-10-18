Brillio and Coats Group PLC Extend Partnership with a Five-Year Digital Infrastructure Services Agreement

Brillio will manage and maximise Coat's global IT infrastructure to enhance business outcomes and customer satisfaction

GLASGOW, Scotland, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillio, a leading digital transformation services and solutions provider, today announced that it has been selected by Coats Group plc as its technology services partner to drive better business outcomes and increase customer satisfaction. Coats is the world's largest thread and structural components manufacturer for apparel, footwear, and performance materials.

The five-year, multi-million-pound, outcome-based managed services agreement expands Brillio's relationship with Coats dating back to 2015. As part of the engagement, Brillio will leverage its extensive digital infrastructure capabilities to manage Coats' global IT infrastructure across six continents and help build a resilient digital enterprise. Brillio will empower Coats to improve operational visibility and efficiency, enhancing its ability to adapt to changing market conditions, accelerate time-to-market, transform services, enhance customer and employee experience, and optimise costs.

Brillio will take full responsibility for the infrastructure, systems, and assets of Coats' digital and technology services, ultimately enabling real-time performance monitoring and troubleshooting, data-driven decision-making, better resource utilisation, enhanced organisational collaboration, and proactive risk mitigation.

Raj Mamodia, Chief Executive Officer of Brillio, said, "Coats has successfully navigated and thrived through multiple business and technology revolutions for over two centuries. We are honoured to have been chosen the company's strategic infrastructure technology partner as it reinvents itself for Industry 4.0 in the digital era. Harnessing modern IT is about seamlessly harmonising infrastructure, applications, and data. We bring the scale, expertise, and agility that Coats needs to shape a more connected, intelligent, and future-ready technology backbone that is ahead of changing customer expectations and advances Coats' digital transformation goals."

Dr. Fiona Campbell, Head of Performance Acceleration Office and Interim CTO at Coats Group plc, said, "At Coats, our primary goal is to transform and enhance our value proposition for the future. We understand that technology plays a significant role in delivering sustainable value and exceptional experiences for our customers. We chose Brillio because of its sharp focus on customer success and are thrilled to have found a partner who shares our passion for big, bold, game-changing ideas to power continuous business improvement and innovation through technology. This partnership will enable us to achieve our vision and provide our customers with the best possible experience."

About Brillio

Brillio is one of the fastest growing digital technology service providers and the partner of choice for many Fortune 1000 companies seeking to turn disruptions into competitive advantages through innovative digital adoption. We help clients harness the transformative potential of the four superpowers of technology: cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and mobility.

Born digital in 2014, we apply our expertise in customer experience solutions, data analytics and AI, digital infrastructure and security, and platform and product engineering to help clients quickly innovate for growth, create digital products, build service platforms, and drive smarter, data-driven performance. With 17 locations across the U.S., the UK, Romania, Canada, Mexico and India, our growing global workforce of nearly 6,000 Brillians blends the latest technology and design thinking with digital fluency to solve complex business problems and drive competitive differentiation for our clients. Brillio was certified by Great Place to Work in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Learn more at www.Brillio.com.

