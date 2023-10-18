CORIUM INNOVATIONS TO SHOWCASE ITS PATENTED DRUG DELIVERY TECHNOLOGIES AT CPHI

Leadership in attendance in Barcelona ready to talk to potential partners and collaborators

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corium Innovations, Inc. , a leading, full-service contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in novel drug delivery technologies, announced today that it will be featuring its industry leading transdermal, microarray and oral thin film technologies at booth 80N27 during the upcoming CPHI Barcelona 2023, to be held October 24-26 in Barcelona, Spain.

With 25 years of making and leveraging groundbreaking transdermal delivery systems since it was founded, Corium Innovations maintains fully integrated research & development capabilities along with annual manufacturing capacity of more than 200 million transdermal patches/films at its 200,000 square foot GMP facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Corium Innovations brings the best of its proprietary transdermal and transmucosal delivery platforms to different patient and consumer groups in customary or challenging usage situations.

"Our passion for continually cracking the code in drug delivery is proven and enables us to deliver more than medicine. It enables us to deliver healthier outcomes," said Dr. Mark Sirgo, Chief Executive Officer at Corium Innovations. "Our teams of scientists and engineers never stop finding ways to create solutions for partners by adapting our tunable technologies for a vast range of therapies, including biologics. We keep pushing forward to develop high-value brands and complex generic products. Both for the partners we work for today – and for those in the future."

Nearly a quarter-century ago, led by Dr. Gary Cleary, Adrian Faasse and their teams set out to use cutting-edge science and engineering to create a bold new world of drug-delivery technologies. Since then, the Corium Innovations team has published 35 scientific papers and more than 90 patents covering a wide range of scientific research in drug delivery, including applications for transdermal, polymer and permeation enhancement technologies.

Corium Innovations' proprietary Corplex® transdermal innovation platform breaks new ground in drug delivery with a proprietary mix of adhesives, polymers and liners that can be adjusted for almost any use situation. From teeth whitening strips, to the first and only 7-day continuous treatment patch for Alzheimer's disease, Corplex is helping millions of people get the help and benefits they are seeking in a way that works better for their lives.

About Corium Innovations

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Corium Innovations is a leading, full-service contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in novel drug delivery technologies. With a track record spanning nearly 30 years, Corium Innovations offers end-to-end solutions to its partners, from formulation and product development work, through commercial-scale manufacturing and packaging. The company's success is enabled by its state-of-the-art facilities, highly tenured operational leadership, and its proprietary proven drug delivery technology CORPLEX®. For more information, visit https://www.coriuminv.com .

About Gurnet Point Capital

Gurnet Point Capital is a leading healthcare fund that invests in de-risked life sciences companies. Gurnet Point primarily focuses on businesses that have high growth potential in the late product development and commercialization stages of their evolution. These companies become partners not just because of their capacity to generate economic value, but also because of their potential to deliver social impact. Gurnet Point's team of highly experienced industry executives works closely with its portfolio companies, with an active approach driving operational transformation and outsized returns. www.gurnetpointcapital.com/

About Webster Equity Partners

Founded in 2003, Webster is a private equity firm that focuses on high impact growth strategies that seek to deliver optimal outcomes for our investors, portfolio companies and the communities that we serve. Our mission is to deliver superior returns to our partners through the investment in and development of purpose driven patient-centric healthcare organizations dedicated to providing best of class clinical care and service to their patients. https://websterequitypartners.com/

