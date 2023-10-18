Lam Research Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 24, 2023

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corporation (the "Company," "Lam," "Lam Research") today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 24, 2023 (the "September 2023 quarter").

Highlights for the September 2023 quarter were as follows:

Revenue of $3.48 billion .

U.S. GAAP gross margin of 47.5%, U.S. GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue of 29.4%, and U.S. GAAP diluted EPS of $6.66 .

Non-GAAP gross margin of 47.9%, non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue of 30.1%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $6.85 .

Key Financial Data for the Quarters Ended September 24, 2023 and June 25, 2023 (in thousands, except per-share data, percentages, and basis points)

U.S. GAAP



September 2023

June 2023

Change Q/Q Revenue

$ 3,482,062

$ 3,207,257

+ 8.6 % Gross margin as percentage of revenue

47.5 %

45.5 %

+ 200 bps Operating income as percentage of revenue

29.4 %

26.6 %

+ 280 bps Diluted EPS

$ 6.66

$ 5.97

+ 11.6 %













Non-GAAP



September 2023

June 2023

Change Q/Q Revenue

$ 3,482,062

$ 3,207,257

+ 8.6 % Gross margin as percentage of revenue

47.9 %

45.7 %

+ 220 bps Operating income as percentage of revenue

30.1 %

27.3 %

+ 280 bps Diluted EPS

$ 6.85

$ 5.98

+ 14.5 %

U.S. GAAP Financial Results

For the September 2023 quarter, revenue was $3,482 million, gross margin was $1,655 million, or 47.5% of revenue, operating expenses were $632 million, operating income was 29.4% of revenue, and net income was $887 million, or $6.66 per diluted share on a U.S. GAAP basis. This compares to revenue of $3,207 million, gross margin of $1,458 million, or 45.5% of revenue, operating expenses of $604 million, operating income of 26.6% of revenue, and net income of $803 million, or $5.97 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 25, 2023 (the "June 2023 quarter").

Non-GAAP Financial Results

For the September 2023 quarter, non-GAAP gross margin was $1,669 million, or 47.9% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $622 million, non-GAAP operating income was 30.1% of revenue, and non-GAAP net income was $912 million, or $6.85 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP gross margin of $1,465 million, or 45.7% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses of $590 million, non-GAAP operating income of 27.3% of revenue, and non-GAAP net income of $803 million, or $5.98 per diluted share, for the June 2023 quarter.

"Lam continues to deliver strong results despite a cyclically soft year for wafer fabrication equipment spending," said Tim Archer, Lam Research's President and Chief Executive Officer. "There are tremendous growth vectors ahead for Lam, and we are investing strategically to drive long-term outperformance."

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Results

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash and investments balances decreased to $5.2 billion at the end of the September 2023 quarter compared to $5.6 billion at the end of the June 2023 quarter. The decrease was primarily the result of $843 million of share repurchases, including net share settlement of employee stock-based compensation; $253 million of repayment of debt, largely associated with the purchase of certain properties under finance leases; and $230 million of dividends paid to stockholders, partially offset by $951 million of cash generated from operating activities.

Deferred revenue at the end of the September 2023 quarter decreased to $1,690 million compared to $1,838 million as of the end of the June 2023 quarter. Lam's deferred revenue balance does not include shipments to customers in Japan, to whom title does not transfer until customer acceptance. Shipments to customers in Japan are classified as inventory at cost until the time of acceptance. The estimated future revenue from shipments to customers in Japan was approximately $261 million as of September 24, 2023 and $160 million as of June 25, 2023.

Revenue

The geographic distribution of revenue during the September 2023 quarter is shown in the following table:

Region Revenue China 48 % Korea 16 % Japan 9 % United States 8 % Taiwan 7 % Europe 7 % Southeast Asia 5 %

The following table presents revenue disaggregated between system and customer support-related revenue:



Three Months Ended

September 24,

2023

June 25,

2023

September 25,

2022

(In thousands) Systems revenue $ 2,056,655

$ 1,710,359

$ 3,181,987 Customer support-related revenue and other 1,425,407

1,496,898

1,892,134

$ 3,482,062

$ 3,207,257

$ 5,074,121













Systems revenue includes sales of new leading-edge equipment in deposition, etch and clean markets.

Customer support-related revenue includes sales of customer service, spares, upgrades, and non-leading-edge equipment from our Reliant® product line.

Outlook

For the quarter ended December 24, 2023, Lam is providing the following guidance:



U.S. GAAP

Reconciling Items

Non-GAAP





















Revenue $3.7 Billion +/- $300 Million

—

$3.7 Billion +/- $300 Million Gross margin as a percentage of revenue 46.5 % +/- 1 %

$ 17 Million

47.0 % +/- 1 % Operating income as a percentage of revenue 28.6 % +/- 1 %

$ 32 Million

29.5 % +/- 1 % Net income per diluted share $6.78 +/- $0.75

$ 29 Million

$7.00 +/- $0.75 Diluted share count 132 Million

—

132 million

The information provided above is only an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release and does not incorporate the potential impact of any business combinations, asset acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring, balance sheet valuation adjustments, financing arrangements, other investments, or other significant arrangements that may be completed or realized after the date of this release, except as described below. U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items provided include only those items that are known and can be estimated as of the date of this release. Actual results will vary from this model and the variations may be material. Reconciling items included above are as follows:

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue - restructuring charges, $7 million ; transformational costs, $7 million ; and amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, $3 million ; totaling $17 million .

Operating income as a percentage of revenue - transformational costs, $22 million ; restructuring charges, $7 million ; and amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, $3 million ; totaling $32 million .

Net income per diluted share - transformational costs, $22 million ; restructuring charges, $7 million ; amortization related to intangible assets acquired though business combinations, $3 million ; amortization of debt discounts, $1 million ; and associated tax benefit for non-GAAP items ( $4 million ); totaling $29 million .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results. The Company's non-GAAP results for both the September 2023 and June 2023 quarters exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, the effects of elective deferred compensation-related assets and liabilities, amortization of note discounts, net restructuring charges, and transformational costs, and the net income tax effect of non-GAAP items. Additionally, the non-GAAP results for the June 2023 quarter exclude the income tax benefit on conclusion of certain tax matters related to a prior business combination and product rationalization charges.

Management uses non-GAAP gross margin, operating expense, operating income, operating income as a percentage of revenue, net income, and net income per diluted share to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. Tables presenting reconciliations of non-GAAP results to U.S. GAAP results are included at the end of this press release and on the Company's website at https://investor.lamresearch.com .

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to: our outlook and guidance for future financial results, including revenue, gross margin, operating income and net income; our prospects for growth; our investments; and our long-term performance. Some factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include: trade regulations, export controls, trade disputes, and other geopolitical tensions may inhibit our ability to sell our products; business, political and/or regulatory conditions in the consumer electronics industry, the semiconductor industry and the overall economy may deteriorate or change; the actions of our customers and competitors may be inconsistent with our expectations; supply chain cost increases and other inflationary pressures have impacted and are expected to continue to impact our profitability; supply chain disruptions or manufacturing capacity constraints may limit our ability to manufacture and sell our products; and natural and human-caused disasters, disease outbreaks, war, terrorism, political or governmental unrest or instability, or other events beyond our control may impact our operations and revenue in affected areas; as well as the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our annual report on Form 10–K for the fiscal year ended June 25, 2023. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this release.

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX-F)

Consolidated Financial Tables Follow.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 24,

2023

June 25,

2023

September 25,

2022 Revenue $ 3,482,062

$ 3,207,257

$ 5,074,121 Cost of goods sold 1,819,420

1,737,682

2,737,286 Restructuring charges, net - cost of goods sold 7,940

11,446

— Total cost of goods sold 1,827,360

1,749,128

2,737,286 Gross margin 1,654,702

1,458,129

2,336,835 Gross margin as a percent of revenue 47.5 %

45.5 %

46.1 % Research and development 422,629

401,951

433,375 Selling, general and administrative 207,023

199,831

205,620 Restructuring charges, net - operating expenses 2,021

1,742

— Total operating expenses 631,673

603,524

638,995 Operating income 1,023,029

854,605

1,697,840 Operating income as a percent of revenue 29.4 %

26.6 %

33.5 % Other income (expense), net 2,601

9,010

(43,095) Income before income taxes 1,025,630

863,615

1,654,745 Income tax expense (138,232)

(61,078)

(228,866) Net income $ 887,398

$ 802,537

$ 1,425,879 Net income per share:









Basic $ 6.69

$ 5.99

$ 10.42 Diluted $ 6.66

$ 5.97

$ 10.39 Number of shares used in per share calculations:









Basic 132,584

134,052

136,891 Diluted 133,166

134,392

137,208 Cash dividend declared per common share $ 2.00

$ 1.725

$ 1.725













LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)



September 24,

2023

June 25,

2023

September 25,

2022

(unaudited)

(1)

(unaudited) ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,126,150

$ 5,337,056

$ 4,256,499 Investments 30,557

37,641

120,551 Accounts receivable, net 2,810,953

2,823,376

4,569,735 Inventories 4,747,781

4,816,190

4,360,325 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 278,121

214,149

305,554 Total current assets 12,993,562

13,228,412

13,612,664 Property and equipment, net 2,110,511

1,856,672

1,718,791 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,784,000

1,790,943

1,624,932 Other assets 1,650,384

1,905,616

1,764,895 Total assets $ 18,538,457

$ 18,781,643

$ 18,721,282 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 3,861

$ 8,358

$ 7,110 Other current liabilities 4,243,316

4,176,560

5,046,272 Total current liabilities 4,247,177

4,184,918

5,053,382 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 4,980,460

5,003,183

4,996,363 Income taxes payable 780,511

882,084

840,214 Other long-term liabilities 482,979

501,286

418,756 Total liabilities 10,491,127

10,571,471

11,308,715 Stockholders' equity (2) 8,047,330

8,210,172

7,412,567 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,538,457

$ 18,781,643

$ 18,721,282













(1) Derived from audited financial statements. (2) Common shares issued and outstanding were 132,072 as of September 24, 2023, 133,297 as of June 25, 2023, and 136,374 as of September 25, 2022.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 24,

2023

June 25,

2023

September 25,

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net income $ 887,398

$ 802,537

$ 1,425,879 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 90,479

89,604

75,751 Deferred income taxes (24,238)

(38,960)

(133,616) Equity-based compensation expense 67,211

68,495

71,110 Other, net (150)

40,761

(2,751) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (69,537)

160,288

(246,785) Net cash provided by operating activities 951,163

1,122,725

1,189,588 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Capital expenditures and intangible assets (76,992)

(78,670)

(140,063) Net maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities 7,275

26,280

14,695 Other, net (4,966)

(2,790)

(2,435) Net cash used for investing activities (74,683)

(55,180)

(127,803) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Principal payments on debt, including finance lease obligations (253,109)

(2,061)

(1,854) Treasury stock purchases (843,238)

(869,014)

(109,779) Dividends paid (230,332)

(232,336)

(205,615) Reissuance of treasury stock related to employee stock purchase plan —

64,903

— Proceeds from issuance of common stock 2,818

3,438

6,796 Other, net (2,151)

(2,916)

(489) Net cash used for financing activities (1,326,012)

(1,037,986)

(310,941) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (11,031)

1,477

(16,925) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (460,563)

31,036

733,919 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period (1) 5,587,372

5,556,336

3,773,535 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period (1) $ 5,126,809

$ 5,587,372

$ 4,507,454













(1) Restricted cash is reported within Other assets, in the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Non-GAAP Financial Summary (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 24,

2023

June 25,

2023 Revenue $ 3,482,062

$ 3,207,257 Gross margin $ 1,669,469

$ 1,465,207 Gross margin as percentage of revenue 47.9 %

45.7 % Operating expenses $ 622,219

$ 589,914 Operating income $ 1,047,250

$ 875,293 Operating income as a percentage of revenue 30.1 %

27.3 % Net income $ 912,439

$ 803,125 Net income per diluted share $ 6.85

$ 5.98 Shares used in per share calculation - diluted 133,166

134,392

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 24,

2023

June 25,

2023 U.S. GAAP net income $ 887,398

$ 802,537 Pre-tax non-GAAP items:





Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - cost of goods sold 3,149

3,093 Elective deferred compensation ("EDC") related liability valuation (decrease) increase - cost of goods sold (591)

4,288 Restructuring charges, net - cost of goods sold 7,940

11,446 Product rationalization - cost of goods sold —

(13,383) Transformational costs - cost of goods sold 4,269

1,634 EDC related liability valuation (decrease) increase - research and development (1,064)

7,719 Product rationalization - research and development —

(3,795) Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - selling, general and

administrative 1,186

1,395 EDC related liability valuation (decrease) increase - selling, general and administrative (709)

5,146 Product rationalization - selling, general and administrative —

(2,891) Transformational costs - selling, general and administrative 8,020

4,294 Restructuring charges, net - operating expenses 2,021

1,742 Amortization of note discounts - other income (expense), net 1,017

724 Loss (gain) on EDC related asset - other income (expense), net 2,901

(16,599) Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items (3,098)

(1,146) Income tax benefit on the conclusion of certain tax matters —

(3,079) Non-GAAP net income $ 912,439

$ 803,125 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 6.85

$ 5.98 U.S. GAAP net income per diluted share $ 6.66

$ 5.97 U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP number of shares used for per diluted share calculation 133,166

134,392

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Gross Margin, Operating Expenses and Operating Income to Non-GAAP Gross Margin,

Operating Expenses and Operating Income (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 24,

2023

June 25,

2023 U.S. GAAP gross margin $ 1,654,702

$ 1,458,129 Pre-tax non-GAAP items:





Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations 3,149

3,093 EDC related liability valuation (decrease) increase (591)

4,288 Restructuring charges, net 7,940

11,446 Product rationalization —

(13,383) Transformational costs 4,269

1,634 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 1,669,469

$ 1,465,207 U.S. GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenue 47.5 %

45.5 % Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenue 47.9 %

45.7 % U.S. GAAP operating expenses $ 631,673

$ 603,524 Pre-tax non-GAAP items:





Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations (1,186)

(1,395) EDC related liability valuation decrease (increase) 1,773

(12,865) Restructuring charges, net (2,021)

(1,742) Product rationalization —

6,686 Transformational costs (8,020)

(4,294) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 622,219

$ 589,914 U.S. GAAP operating income $ 1,023,029

$ 854,605 Non-GAAP operating income $ 1,047,250

$ 875,293 U.S. GAAP operating income as percent of revenue 29.4 %

26.6 % Non-GAAP operating income as a percent of revenue 30.1 %

27.3 %

Lam Research Corporation Contacts:

Tina Correia, Investor Relations, phone: 510-572-1615, e-mail: investor.relations@lamresearch.com

