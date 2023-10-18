WCG's 2023 Fall Patient Forum Brings Patient Advocacy to the Forefront of Clinical Research

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, the global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research, will host a virtual, Fall 2023 Patient Forum on Oct. 25, 2023, from 12 – 3 p.m. EDT. The Patient Forum is an annual event that aims to uncover the most valuable information to patients that can change clinical trial outcomes.

Topics that will be covered during the forum include:

Patient and researcher collaboration

Diversity in clinical trial enrollment

Intertwining of rare and common diseases

Technology, science, and policy for better access

Historic patient innovation in recent drug approvals

Reasons for hope at the frontier of drug development

Hosted by Stephen Smith, president of Patient Advocacy at WCG, the Patient Forum is a place to hear from the experts: patients, their families and other caregivers, patient advocates, and professionals in health care and drug development as they collaborate to develop new treatments and discuss pivotal successes in the modernization of clinical trials.

"Having a place where thought leaders can meet and collaborate alongside patients, caregivers, clinicians, and patient advocates to improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research is absolutely necessary in this space," says Smith. "Sharing experiences and insights is the best way to aggregate all the information together in a way that leads to positive change and an impactful path forward."

There will be 13 speaker sessions where participants in the forum can hear firsthand experience and insights from professionals, survivors, and advocates across various therapeutic areas. Thought leaders include Peter DiBiaso, MHA, WCG and Parkinson's Disease patient advocate; Victoria DiBiaso, MPH, BScN, Sanofi and Parkinson's Disease spouse and caregiver; LaShell Robinson, head of DE&I in Clinical Research, Takeda, as well as people living with a wide range of diseases and their family members.

About WCG

WCG is a global leader of solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research. Biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, contract research organizations (CROs), research institutions, and sites partner with us for our unmatched expertise, data intelligence, and purpose-built technology to make informed decisions and optimize study outcomes, while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. WCG raises the bar by pioneering new concepts, reimagining processes, fostering compliance and safety, and empowering those who perform clinical trials to accelerate the delivery of medical therapies and devices that improve lives. For more information, please visit wcgclinical.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter @WCGClinical .

