Yalla Featured at GITEX GLOBAL's Expand North Star 2023, World's Largest Tech and Startup Event

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA), the largest Middle East and North Africa (MENA)-based online social networking and gaming company, today announced that its Director and President, Mr. Saifi Ismail, was recently invited to share Yalla's unicorn story at Expand North Star 2023, the world's largest technology and startup event, held in Dubai in association with GITEX GLOBAL. Mr. Ismail recounted Yalla's inspiring journey from its inception and detailed its proven strategies for continued prosperity.

"We were honored to share Yalla's development story, business experience and industry insights at this preeminent event, and proud to showcase the unique advantages our region offers for tech companies and startups," Mr. Ismail commented. "As the first UAE-based tech unicorn to list on the NYSE, Yalla is deeply committed to driving progress across the tech startup community while propelling digital development throughout MENA. We will continue to pursue innovation such as AI technology and develop digital products that resonate with local users' needs, capitalizing on growth opportunities in the region and facilitating the development of local digital economies."

Inspired by GITEX GLOBAL, the world's most established and iconic large-scale tech exhibition, Expand North Star unites founders, venture capitalists, and tech leaders to facilitate connections among the startup ecosystem. Together, the two events comprise the largest tech show in the world. Expand North Star 2023's unparalleled content program featured lively discussions among over 70 unicorn founders on 2023's biggest tech stories, with a focus on generative AI startups. Following last year's sell-out success, this year's 4-day event, which finished on October 18, 2023, was hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy in a brand-new mega venue at Dubai Harbour, creating limitless opportunities for the world's leading investors and corporate innovators.

About Yalla Group Limited

Yalla Group Limited is the largest MENA-based online social networking and gaming company, in terms of revenue in 2022. The Company operates two flagship mobile applications, Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform, and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application featuring online versions of board games, popular in MENA, with in-game voice chat and localized Majlis functionality. Building on the success of Yalla and Yalla Ludo, the Company continues to add engaging new content, creating a regionally-focused, integrated ecosystem dedicated to fulfilling MENA users' evolving online social networking and gaming needs. Through its holding subsidiary, Yalla Game Limited, the Company has expanded its capabilities in mid-core and hard-core games in the MENA region, leveraging its local expertise to bring innovative gaming content to its users. In addition, the growing Yalla ecosystem includes YallaChat, an IM product tailored for Arabic users; Waha, a social networking product featuring 3-D avatars; casual games such as Yalla Baloot and 101 Okey Yalla, developed to sustain vibrant local gaming communities in MENA. Yalla is also actively exploring outside of MENA with Yalla Parchis, a Ludo game designed for the South American markets. Yalla's mobile applications deliver a seamless experience that fosters a sense of loyalty and belonging, establishing highly devoted and engaged user communities through close attention to detail and localized appeal that profoundly resonates with users.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.yalla.com.

