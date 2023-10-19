Immuta announces integration with Data Fabric Security on AWS

Immuta provides enhanced data security to empower customers to unlock more value from AWS data

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immuta , a data security leader, today announced its integration with Data Fabric Security (DFS) on Amazon Web Services (AWS), a solution designed to help organizations better integrate data across multiple systems and ensure secure data access. Immuta provides AWS customers with scalable governance capabilities and data access control, enabling users to safely leverage more of their data across multiple environments for enhanced business outcomes.

Today's data-driven organizations face a complex landscape of stringent regulations, incompatible identity data types, decentralized modern data stacks, data silos, and differing data access controls. This makes it challenging for businesses to successfully integrate data across environments, track its usage, and establish secure data access, resulting in delayed insights and preventing teams from fully realizing the benefits of their cloud data. By combining Immuta's granular, attribute-based access control (ABAC) with Radiant Logic 's identity unification and rationalization, DFS empowers organizations to quickly and safely leverage data from multiple environments before its value is lost.

"As more businesses continue to embrace AWS, we need to provide them with the tools that allow them to safely unlock the full value of their data, no matter where it resides," said Matt Carroll, CEO, Immuta. "Modern data-driven organizations must be able to ensure that secure and efficient data access is taking place across systems in order to conduct effective analytics and remain compliant, and we're proud of our integration with Data Fabric Security on AWS, which enables their users to do just that."

Key benefits of the integration include:

Scalable Data Security: Immuta's automated and active approach to data security allows DFS to run smoothly, at scale, without role explosion or additional overhead.

Simplified Access Management: Immuta's ability to leverage attributes from identities to dynamically enforce access policies at query runtime, combined with Radiant Logic's capability to merge user identities from multiple sources, reduces manual effort for security and data teams.

Write Once, Apply Everywhere: Immuta provides a flexible data-policy builder for ABAC, enabling users to write policies in plain language and apply them anywhere, all the way down to the row, column, and cell-level.

Automated Containerized Deployment: Immuta's integration with Data Fabric Security on AWS provides a turnkey, all-in-one solution that does not impact existing workflows and streamlines overall data policy enforcement.

"Today's identity data is decentralized across many incompatible data stores, making it difficult to authenticate and enable granular policy-driven authorization as required in a Zero Trust architecture," stated Wade Ellery, Field CTO at Radiant Logic. "The increasing demand to provide secure access to users outside the DoD, contractors, coalition partners, and other federal mission partners further complicates this issue. Together with AWS and Immuta, we are delivering immediate value to the public sector by enabling customers to move data to a secure cloud environment for production, development, or the design of new data architectures while maintaining security, control, and granular access."

Learn more about Data Fabric Security on AWS + Immuta + Radiant Logic here .

About Immuta

Immuta enables organizations to unlock value from their cloud data by protecting it and providing secure access. The Immuta Data Security Platform provides sensitive data discovery, security and access control, data activity monitoring, and has deep integrations with the leading cloud data platforms. Immuta is now trusted by Fortune 500 companies and government agencies around the world to secure their data. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Immuta, click here .

About Radiant Logic

Radiant Logic, the identity data experts, helps organizations turn identity data into a strategic asset that drives automated governance, enhanced security, and operational efficiency.

With RadiantOne, organizations are able to tap into the wealth of information across the infrastructure, combining context and analytics to deploy governance that works for the most advanced use cases. It's a radically simple approach. Learn more at https://www.radiantlogic.com/.

