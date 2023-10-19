Kia announces 2024 EV6 pricing.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Now entering its third model year, the all-electric 2024 EV6 maintains its position as integral to Kia's "Plan S" strategy. The 2024 model year introduces the 77.4-kWh battery to the EV6 Light, and with it, two new trim designations in rear-wheel drive (RWD) and all-wheel drive (e-AWD). For 2024, the EV6 GT is now rated at an EPA-estimated 218 miles of all-electric range (AER)1, an improvement of 12 miles over the 2023 EV6 GT. Across all EV6 models, newly standard are charge port lighting and charge door marking to facilitate access.

Pricing2 – MSRP (excludes $1,325 destination fee)

EV6 Light RWD

$42,600 EV6 Light Long Range RWD

$45,950 EV6 Light e-AWD

$49,850 EV6 Wind RWD

$48,700 EV6 Wind e-AWD

$52,600 EV6 GT-Line RWD

$52,900 EV6 GT-Line e-AWD

$57,600 EV6 GT

$61,600

Motor / Output

EV6 Light RWD 58.0 kWh, 167 hp EV6 Light Long Range RWD, EV6 Wind RWD, EV6 GT-Line RWD 77.4 kWh, 225 hp EV6 Light e-AWD, EV6 Wind e-AWD, EV6 GT-Line e-AWD 77.4 kWh, 320 hp EV6 GT 77.4 kWh, 576 hp

Range – EPA estimated1

EV6 Light RWD 232 miles EV6 Light Long Range RWD, EV6 Wind RWD, EV6 GT-Line RWD 310 miles EV6 Light e-AWD, EV6 Wind e-AWD 282 miles EV6 GT-Line e-AWD 252 miles EV6 GT 218 miles

Highlighted Drive Assist Systems3:

Dimensions

Length: 184.3 in. (Light, Wind) / 184.8 in. (GT-Line & GT)

Width: 74.0 in. (Light, Wind) / 74.4 in. (GT-Line & GT)

Height: 60.8 in.

Wheelbase: 114.2 in.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Based on EPA estimates on a full battery charge. Actual range will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. For more information on range, please see www.fueleconomy.gov

2 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

3 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

4 When engaged, Driver Attention Warning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all instances of inattentive driving practices. Failure to pay attention to travel.

5 When engaged, Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects around the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.

6 When engaged, High Beam Assist does not operate below certain speeds, or in some lighting and driving conditions. Please be aware of your surroundings and exercise proper road etiquette when operating a vehicle using the high beams.

7 When engaged, Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) is not a substitute for safe driving and cruise-control procedures. This is not an auto-pilot feature. It may not detect every object around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

8 Rear Occupant Alert is not a substitute for one's attention. Always check the vehicle interior when exiting the vehicle.

