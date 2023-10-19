Lockerbie & Co. launches new Fractional Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) services

PASSAIC, N.J., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockerbie & Co. is proud to announce the launch of our new Fractional Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) services, a strategic solution designed to empower businesses of all sizes with expert procurement leadership.



In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, effective procurement management is crucial for optimizing costs, enhancing supplier relationships, and ensuring supply chain resilience. However, not all organizations have the resources or expertise to maintain a dedicated in-house CPO. That's where Lockerbie's Fractional CPO services come in.

Our Fractional CPO services offer businesses the opportunity to access seasoned procurement professionals on a part-time basis. This flexible and cost-effective solution allows organizations to benefit from top-tier procurement leadership without the commitment of a full-time executive. Whether your company is a startup looking to establish efficient procurement practices or an established enterprise seeking to streamline your existing procurement department, our Fractional CPO services can provide the expertise and guidance you need.

Key benefits of our Fractional CPO services include:

Strategic Procurement Expertise: Our experienced CPOs will work closely with your team to develop and implement a customized procurement strategy aligned with your business goals. Cost Savings: We will identify cost-saving opportunities, negotiate favorable contracts, and optimize supplier relationships to maximize your procurement ROI. Supplier Management: Our experts will help you build and manage robust supplier relationships, ensuring a reliable and efficient supply chain. Risk Mitigation: We'll assess and address potential risks in your procurement processes, enhancing your organization's resilience to disruptions. Flexibility: Our fractional approach allows you to scale procurement leadership up or down as your business needs change.

Lockerbie's Fractional CPO services are led by a team of seasoned professionals with a track record of delivering results in various industries.

For more information about our Fractional CPO services and how they can benefit your organization, please visit www.letsgetstrategic.com or contact us at sales@letsgetstrategic.com.

About Lockerbie & Co.: Lockerbie & Co. is a procurement consulting company that specializes in providing strategic procurement solutions to businesses of all sizes. With a team of experienced professionals, we help organizations optimize their procurement processes, reduce costs, and enhance supplier relationships.

