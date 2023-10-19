Rancho La Gloria Drops Limited Edition Day of The Dead Bottles

The Limited-Edition Lime and Strawberry RTD Margarita Bottles Will Be Available In Select Retailers Nationwide

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rancho La Gloria , the industry leader in wine-based Ready to Drink Margaritas, is launching limited-edition Day of the Dead inspired labels. The brand's best-selling Lime and Strawberry RTD Margaritas will showcase the new design in 1.5L bottles. Inspired by the lively and vibrant Mexican culture, this is guaranteed to light up your celebration and perfect to enjoy over ice or all on its own.

"Day of the Dead is a holiday we feel is important for us to recognize and embrace with our customers through these Limited Edition bottles," said Joey Parris, Chief Marketing Officer at Patco brands. "Through this exclusive drop, we hope to shine a light on the rich traditions and history of this holiday. We want to create a moment for our customers to connect with loved ones and celebrate together through our margaritas."

Rancho La Gloria RTD Lime Margarita pays homage to the original craft cocktail recipe, with the mission to remove barriers to consumption where craft meets convenience. The RTD Strawberry Margarita is crafted with fresh lime, ripe strawberry juice and agave wine. Simply pour either over ice or enjoy right out of the bottle for a tasty Day of the Dead libation.

Rancho La Gloria's Day of the Dead bottles can be found in retailers across the country including Walmart, Target and Kroger for $15.99. For more information, visit RanchoLaGloria.com or follow along on Instagram @DrinkRancho .

About Rancho La Gloria

Rancho La Gloria launched in 2010 and has established itself as the largest wine-based ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage brand. Last year, the brand expanded into the spirits category for the first time with the launch of Infused Tequila in two flavors - Jalapeño Lime and Pink Lemonade, both of which have been recognized and awarded by some of the top industry competitions. This summer, Rancho La Gloria's portfolio grew once again, as they introduced a line of premium Core Tequilas, including Blanco, Reposado and Añejo.

About MPL Brands NV, Inc. dba Patco Brands

MPL Brands NV, Inc. dba Patco Brands is a privately held import, manufacturing, marketing and sales company for innovative premium alcohol beverages. Dedicated to making award winning, ready-to-drink wine-based products, tequilas, whiskeys, hard seltzers and other offerings, the Patco Brands mission is innovation, quality and consistency. Patco Brands is also now one of the largest importers of tequila in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.patcobrands.com

