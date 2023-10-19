Teleperformance recognized for use of generative AI to enhance customer care in the travel and hospitality industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance , a global leader in digital business services, today announced it was recognized at the Asian Experience Awards 2023 for its use of generative AI to enhance customer care in the travel and hospitality industry.

Teleperformance travel and hospitality services were honored in the Digital Experience of the Year category for leveraging Teleperformance's proprietary TP Gen AI platform to help a leading global hospitality company reduce call handling and hold times, and improve customer satisfaction.

Launched by Teleperformance, TP GenAI is a comprehensive suite of generative AI tools to seamlessly empower organizations to rapidly and precisely pinpoint customers' needs and pain points across various touchpoints. It allows customer care agents to accelerate response times and focus on customers' needs with greater empathy. Teleperformance is also embedding TP GenAI to optimize its internal back office and support functions including HR, Recruitment, Finance, IT and Training.

