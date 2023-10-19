A Week to Envision the Digital Future: Compass UOL Announce Collaborative Transformation Program with AWS

First global enterprise charts a path to success in the digital age after immersion with genuine experts delivers innovative business initiatives.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital services company Compass UOL announced a new digital transformation program in which thought leaders and executives from Compass UOL, AWS, and the largest global enterprise in its category immersed for a week in creating a set of new business initiatives to work together over the next several years.

Every enterprise leader wants to be the one to set their organization on a new path, but very few manage full digital transformations because of the complexity of their businesses. The new program works by gathering in person key stakeholders across the business with technology senior leaders to align around a comprehensive strategy that is executable.

In the first iteration of the new program, two dozen leaders from Compass UOL, AWS, and the customer delivered a unique set of innovative business initiatives in six steps:

Framing the Opportunity: what's the best the group could achieve by working together? Customer Focus: what will the current and emerging customer segments need in the future? Joint Vision: what would be the headlines describing what we have achieved after several years of work? Ideation and Critical Considerations: what could we do to meet future customer needs? Initiatives: vote as a group on the top ideas and develop them as business initiatives, including customer value propositions and measures of success. Next steps: develop an execution plan and start to deliver for each of the priority initiatives.

"What sets you up for success in your digital transformation is knowing what the right first thing to do is, and why," said Compass UOL's Chief Supply Chain Officer, Kimberley Hagerty. "Our unique approach is really making a difference for our customers."

Compass UOL recently appointed Hagerty, former Head of the Americas for Supply Chain, Transportation and Logistics at AWS, to lead the program. Compass UOL CEO Alexis Rockenbach said at the time that the company seeks to create a competitive advantage for every customer.

In the future, other clients will be invited to join the program, dedicated to envisioning, creating, and designing their digital processes and operations, one customer at a time.

About Compass UOL

Compass UOL is a global digital transformation services company. We design and build digital native platforms using cutting-edge technologies to help companies innovate, transform their businesses, and thrive in their industries. We cultivate the best talent, creating opportunities to improve people's lives and focusing on how disruptive technologies can positively impact society.

View original content:

SOURCE Compass UOL