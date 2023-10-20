WALLKE Unveils H6 Series E-Bike in the U.S., Reinforcing Commitment to Sustainable Living

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WALLKE, an electric bike manufacturer that specializes in fat tire e-bikes, is thrilled to announce the launch of its H6 series e-bikes in the United States on October 15. The new e-bikes offer an enhanced cycling experience, specifically designed for individuals dedicated to promoting sustainable living. The launch also signifies WALLKE's commitment to providing eco-friendly transportation solutions.

The WALLKE H6 series is meticulously designed to elevate riding experience. The e-bike is equipped with a single rear battery, featuring a maximum capacity of 48V 40AH (1920WH). Its dual battery system design allows for the accommodation of two batteries. Users requiring additional power can opt to include a 20AH 960WH Front Battery as the second battery, effectively increasing the total capacity to an impressive 60AH. This offers allows you to tackle challenging terrains and enjoy scenic routes without any range anxiety. In addition, for users' added convenience, these batteries are removable, making charging and replacement a breeze.

Riders can also expect a smooth and comfortable journey thanks to the WALLKE H6 series' puncture-resistant fat tires, full suspension, and rear hub motor configuration. The e-bike's rear hub motor not only ensuring a quiet ride but also contributing to the e-bike's cost-effectiveness. For safety, it is fitted with a four-piston hydraulic disc brake system, providing reliable and efficient stopping power. H6 S and H6 Max can reach a maximum speed of 33 miles per hour.It was so much fun to ride, so powerful, and accelerated so fast. You definitely want one just like this.

Furthermore, cyclists will like the extra features of the H6 series. One of these is its foldability, which enables easy storage and transportation. It also has a smart display with intelligent control. The H6 series is compatible with Apple's "Find My" app, enabling users to track their bike's location. Additionally, the e-bike offers navigation features for enhanced security and convenience. It is also equipped with a comfortable rear seat to accommodate people, and fenders to guard against dirt and water sprays.

WALLKE takes great pride in its dependable after-sales service, promising customers a worry-free experience with their e-bikes. The company guarantees a response to customer inquiries within 24 hours and offers free lifetime product support. Additionally, WALLKE provides a comprehensive one-year warranty on all products. The superior lifetime customer service includes knowledgeable and articulate pre-sale support, ensuring customers make informed decisions. This commitment to service enhances the power and convenience of WALLKE e-bikes, making every ride a pleasure.

WALLKE's commitment to social responsibility is evident in its efforts to promote sustainable living. As an innovator in the e-bike sector, WALLKE fulfills this commitment through the provision of high-quality e-bikes. By providing top-tier, feature-packed e-bikes, WALLKE aims to inspire more individuals to adopt this environmentally friendly mode of transportation. These e-bikes not only offer an exhilarating cycling experience but also significantly reduce personal carbon emissions.

WALLKE is keen to collaborate with cycling enthusiasts and potential partners to further this cause. The company is actively seeking dealers to broaden its distribution network. For anyone interested in partnering with WALLKE, please connect with the brand on LinkedIn or send email to wallkeoutreach@gmail.com.

The WALLKE H6 series e-bikes, which are set to be available for purchase from October 15, come in two different frame designs to cater to riders' personal style. The H6 step-over model will be released first, while the step-thru version will start selling approximately one month later. Additionally, these e-bikes are offered at three different price points: $1499, $1699, and $1899, catering to a range of budgets. To place an order, simply visit WALLKE's website.

WALLKE is an emerging brand that offers premium e-bikes and accessories at competitive prices. The company believes in making e-bikes accessible to everyone, fueling their passion for movement. WALLKE's versatile bikes are suitable for a variety of terrains, including mountain, off-road, snow, beach, and urban roads, making them an ideal choice for commuting, lifestyle, fitness, and outdoor adventures. Beyond being a product provider, WALLKE fosters a community of like-minded individuals dedicated to promoting sustainable lifestyles and making a positive impact. WALLKE invites everyone to join their journey in bringing the joy of movement to people every day.

