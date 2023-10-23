Passion Ark Emerges as Key Exhibitor at Gamescom Asia, Showcasing Global Digital Marketing Solutions

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the largest annual gaming events in Asia, Gamescom Asia, has come to a close. Passion Ark, a leading global digital marketing provider under NetEase Youdao, emerged as an important exhibitor and achieved noteworthy milestones during the exhibition.

Passion Ark provides a one-stop solution for global game manufacturers for full-cycle quality communication, global KOL marketing, global game live streaming, and AI creative material placement. This business operates in over 75 countries and regions globally. It brings together more than 2.1 million internet creators from around the world on its platform. With 3 layers of precision AI matching and efficient reach capabilities, it helps internationalize games by connecting developers with a vast network of gaming and live-streaming talent.

Since 2022, Passion Ark has been continuously strengthening AI's marketing applications, including AIGC advertising content material creation, AI live streaming, and applications in specific business areas such as KOL marketing and data analysis. Youdao's influencer marketing platform leverages AI to improve outreach efficiency and cooperation rates. Through techniques including label processing, semantic rewriting and strategic iteration using machine learning, the system enhances both contacting suitable influencers and the chances of cooperation. This data-driven approach uses AI to accurately match businesses with global online creators worldwide in an optimized way. The self-developed AIGC advertising creative material mass production and management tool, which not only improves work efficiency but also helps customers achieve significant ROI improvement, has seen strong results in the gaming industry.

Bachar Alkayal (@ Bashark), one of the most popular YouTube gamers in the United Arab Emirates and the Middle East, shared in a conference speech that "I have been on a YouTube journey since I was 13 years old, and I am particularly interested in shooting games such as Call of Duty. The exclusive contract with Passion Ark allows me to explore more dimensions and deeper collaborations with more games."

By showcasing excellent localization capabilities and AI innovation-driven digital marketing solutions, Passion Ark further consolidates its leading position in the global digital marketing field. "Our collaboration with Passion Ark has achieved tremendous success, thanks to the company's professional marketing capabilities, vast KOL resources, and high-quality user base. We look forward to continuing to collaborate and expand into more markets, "said Sean,marketing head of globally renowned gaming company Lilith.

Feng Qingqiang, General Manager of Passion Ark, said, " Our advantage lies in our global exclusive collaboration with influencers and excellent content creators. Our customer base covers industries such as gaming, technology, e-commerce, clothing and beauty, and automotive, including NetEase Game, HoYoverse, FunPlus, TCL, Xiaomi, BYD, and many more top international enterprises worldwide. Relying on the Youdao Ads KOL marketing platform and AI empowerment, we have achieved link collaborations with nearly a thousand brands and tens of thousands of creators, helping high-quality products go global with interesting content. We are very looking forward to collaborating with more game manufacturers and brand customers for a win-win situation in the future."

