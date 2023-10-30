Brynwood Partners Closes its Ninth Fund at $750 Million

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brynwood Partners, a private equity firm focused on control investments in consumer product businesses, closed its ninth fund, Brynwood Partners IX L.P., with over $750 million of committed capital. With a diverse group of investors including pension funds, insurance companies, fund-of-funds, endowments, foundations, and family offices, Brynwood IX is the largest fund in Brynwood's 39-year history.

"We have been humbled by the support from our existing and new limited partners in one of the most challenging fundraising markets of my career. The success of the fundraise reinforces the strength of our active investment strategy," said Hendrik J. Hartong III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As we approach our 40th year in business, we are both proud of our heritage and excited for our next fund cycle. Getting to fund IX is a testament to our strategy and our team of dedicated investment professionals."

"I am also proud to announce that David Eagle and John LeBoutillier have been promoted to Senior Managing Directors in Brynwood IX," said Mr. Hartong III. "In their new roles, David and John will continue to help me lead the investment and operations strategy for the firm and their promotions are both well-earned and deserved."

Consistent with its prior funds, Brynwood Partners will target control investments in consumer products businesses based in North America. Led by a team of senior operating executives and investors, Brynwood has continued to 'lead from the front' by working with its portfolio companies. The firm's active strategy blends operational and investing skills to drive value creation.

Brynwood's fund formation counsel was Locke Lord LLP.

Founded in 1984 and based in Greenwich, CT, Brynwood Partners is an operationally focused private equity firm that has been making control investments in lower middle market companies since 1984. The firm targets non-core brands or companies operating exclusively in the consumer sector.

Brynwood Partners has raised nearly $2.6 billion of committed equity capital since its founding, which includes capital from pension funds, insurance companies, fund-of-funds, endowments, foundations, and family offices.

