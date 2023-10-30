The JONGGA Kimchi Cook-off, a favorite in Paris and London, has finally touched down in NYC

The JONGGA Kimchi Cook-off, a favorite in Paris and London, has finally touched down in NYC

- Global No.1 Kimchi Brand 'JONGGA' and the Institute of Culinary Education (ICE), SF Globalize Inc., KCCNY joins forces to hold the JONGGA Kimchi Cook-off

- Jongga celebrates Jongga Kimchi Blast kimchi-making event at the New York Korean Festival, and donations were delivered to spread the culture of harmony and sharing

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangtae JU (Founder of Kimchi Cook-off), Jennifer LEE (Head of of Global Food Business Unit, Daesang) and Richard La Marita (ICE's Head Chef) pose for a photo with the winners of the 2023 JONGGA Kimchi Cook Off in NY at ICE on October 26.

Sangtae JU (Founder of Kimchi Cook-off), Jennifer LEE( Head of of Global Food Business Unit, Daesang) and Richard La Marita( ICE's Head Chef) pose for a photo with the winners of the at ICE on October 26.

Sponsored by Jongga, the No.1 kimchi brand in Korea since 1987, the Jongga Kimchi Blast in the United States was previously held in California, but this year it was held for the first time in New York. Co-hosted by the prestigious U.S. culinary school ICE (Institute of Culinary Education), SF Globalize, and the Korean Cultural Center NY, it ended successfully in New York, USA.

Held annually in three countries, France, United Kingdom, and United States, the Jongga Kimchi Blast is an event designed to promote the excellence of Jongga kimchi around the world. In the United States, it was previously held in California, but this year it was held for the first time in New York following Paris and London in July.

At the Jongga Kimchi Cook Off held at ICE on 26th Oct, eight finalists were competing with a high competition rate of 45:1. Participants from various backgrounds, including teachers, engineers, and designers, as well as incumbent chefs, introduced novel kimchi recipes across the U.S.

The judges, including Richard La Marita, vice president of ICE, lead chef Chaynin Pornsriniyom, television host and actress Marja Vongerichten, reviewed the creativity, popularity, artistry, and suitability of each dish with kimchi as a main ingredient.

The final championship was won by Chef HWANG's 'Red Snapper Kimchi Jjigae with fish cake stuffed morel mushroom and Cherry tomato with White Kimchi yuzu water' living in New York. The second place was given to G HAN's 'Kimchikópita' from Minnesota, the third place to JAEHWAN KIM's 'Kimchi nurungji paella & Red snapper ceviche', and the Jongga special prize was honored to MINH NGUYEN's 'Kimchi Infused Pork Belly'.

The kimchi-making event in the New York Korean Festival, held at Union Square Park on 29th Oct, was also hot. It was an event to promote Korea's kimchi culture and the spirit of sharing, and a total of 300 participants experienced the kimchi culture by mixing the seasoning with the napa cabbage by themselves. Jongga also donated $3,000 each to the New York Women's Foundation(NYWF), the New York Fire Department(FDNY), and the Korean American Family Service Center(KAFSC).

In addition, various activities were carried out for visitors of the New York Korean Festival, including introducing diverse Korean food products of O'Food, a global sister brand of Jongga, operating booths where they can taste the products and participating in a social media event.

Jennifer Lee, Head of Global Food Business Unit, Daesang, for Jongga, said: "Jongga Kimchi Blast in New York was an opportunity to promote the excellence of Jongga Kimchi and to confirm its global popularity. We hope participants come away knowing more about Kimchi, including its versatility and gut-health benefits, and ultimately feel more confident to cook with it at home as part of their everyday meals."

Sangtae JU, The founder of the Kimchi Cook-Off, said: "Koreans have enjoyed Kimchi for over 1000 years, Kimchi transforms the humble cabbage through fermentation with salt, and a few carefully selected aromatics and ingredients. As well as preserving, and creating an amazing taste, the fermentation process brings a wealth of health benefits – it improves the bioavailability of many vitamins and nutrients by producing foods the body finds easier to digest.

We plan to continue to expand and organize Kimchi Cook-off in cities around the world, including Paris, London, and New York, with people who love to cook and are health conscious. We look forward to your interest and participation next year."

