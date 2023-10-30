Nemours Children's Health Names Delaware Valley Regional President

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemours Children's Health announced today that Mark Marcantano, JD, will join the organization as Regional President for Nemours Children's Delaware Valley. Marcantano is a seasoned healthcare executive with significant operations, strategic planning and financial performance experience at prominent pediatric academic medical centers, including his most recent position at Johns Hopkins Children's Hospital (JHCH).

Marcantano assumes his new role on January 1, 2024 and will be based in Wilmington, Del. He will report to Mark Mumford, Nemours Enterprise Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the multistate, multisite children's health system.

"Mark brings a perfect blend of both ambulatory and inpatient experience to the new role of Regional President for Nemours Children's Health, Delaware Valley," said Mumford. "His six years at Boston Children's, experience leading Care New England's Women and Infants Hospital, and his most recent role at Johns Hopkins Children's Hospital, position him well to lead our commitment to purposeful growth, increased patient and associate engagement, innovation and value-based care."

"There is no more inspiring focus than the mission and vision at Nemours Children's Health to provide the highest quality, value-based pediatric healthcare necessary to create the healthiest generations of children," said Marcantano. "I am incredibly humbled to join the amazing team at Nemours and energized to continue the important work ahead with one of the top pediatric integrated health systems in the nation."

Marcantano's academic medicine experience includes lead administrative roles responsible for the strategy, operations, finances and budgeting with Johns Hopkins Children's Hospital and Albany Medical College. His wide-ranging career in healthcare encompasses work with a start-up healthcare technology company and serving as Chief Operations Officer of a not-for-profit company, nationally renowned market leader in school age education, early childhood development, research, training and innovation focused on children and their families both with and without special needs.

He holds a Juris Doctor degree from Albany Law School of Union University, Albany, New York and a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance/International Business from New York University, Stern School of Business, New York, New York. He has also completed the Executive Leadership Program and the Quality and Safety Leadership Development Program from Harvard Business School, and is a member of the Bar in Washington, D.C., New York, and Connecticut.

About Nemours Children's Health

Nemours Children's Health is one of the nation's largest multistate pediatric health systems, which includes two free-standing children's hospitals and a network of more than 70 primary, specialty, and urgent care practices. Nemours Children's seeks to transform the health of children by adopting a holistic health model that utilizes innovative, safe, and high-quality care while also caring for the health of the whole child beyond medicine. Nemours Children's also powers the world's most-visited website for information on the health of children and teens, Nemours KidsHealth.org.

The Nemours Foundation, established through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy, and prevention programs to the children, families, and communities it serves. For more information, visit Nemours.org.

