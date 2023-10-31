Society Brands Acquires Club EarlyBird, Partnering with Founders to Introduce Revolutionary Morning Cocktail to Millions of Americans

Started by Chuckie and Shelby Gregory out of their garage in 2019, Club EarlyBird has grown into a multi-million-dollar business

Acquisition reinforces Society Brands strategy to acquire strong direct-to-consumer brands

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. and CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Society Brands , a tech-enabled consumer products company built for and by founders, has partnered with Club EarlyBird, a fast-growing morning energy drink that provides energy and motivation as soon as the alarm goes off, to continue to build and expand the internet sensation that boasts a huge and loyal following.

In just four years, Club EarlyBird has established a substantial organic following through direct-to-consumer channels and social media that has resulted in product releases where the demand outweighs the limited supply. Leveraging Society Brands' leadership and experience, coupled with best practices and resources, was the logical next step for the brand's founders as they scale their business and brand to new heights.

"We simply were looking for a way to get our body and brain to wake up in the morning and now, today, we can't get out of bed fast enough to fulfill our growing customer base," said Chuckie Gregory, who alongside his wife started Club EarlyBird. "With the 'cheat code' for waking up early, we uncovered that so many people suffered the same dilemma. Our EarlyBird Morning drink gives the body and brain proper hydration and the needed ingredients for motivation and energy. With our Society Brands partnership, we can scale our business and help millions of people who simply need to get up and get things done," added co-founder Shelby Gregory.

The partnership represents Society Brands' evolving acquisition strategy, as they look to identify exceptional brands, founded by visionary leaders, with a dedicated and loyal consumer base that drives sales on their direct-to-consumer site. By year end, Society Brands expects more than 50 percent of their revenue to be on direct-to-consumer channels like Shopify. The rest will be on e-commerce marketplaces like Amazon, along with select wholesale revenue.

"Chuckie, Shelby and Club EarlyBird represent the exact kind of company we want to partner with and build together," said Michael Sirpilla, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Society Brands. "With a small team, they have built and grown a brand that today is so sought after, they can't keep up with demand. That's where Society Brands can come in and support, bringing expertise and technological know-how to make a significant impact on Club EarlyBird's growth trajectory."

The Gregory's will stay on board to be a part of the team and play a significant role in the brand's future growth and expansion.

"At Society, our desire is to build a community and ecosystem of like-minded entrepreneurs that have the skill and energy to grow with their brand. The partnership with Chuckie and Shelby perfectly fits that aspiration," concluded Sirpilla.

Club EarlyBird was introduced to Society Brands by long-time investor and strategic partner, Mike Matuz, owner of MRR Brands. The company specializes in identifying and partnering with high-growth membership brands that generate significant recurring revenue, helping them unlock their full potential by connecting them with the right capital partners.

"I immediately recognized that Club Early Bird would be the perfect fit for Society Brands," said Matuz. "Their product and brand align seamlessly with Society's mission and as a strong supporter and investor in Society Brands, I am excited to contribute to their continued growth and eager to see what the future holds."

The recently announced equity raise of $25 million this month, bringing total capital commitment since inception to $230 million, has Society Brands is in the strongest financial position ever. With the addition of Club EarlyBird, Society Brands now supports eight brands including Capsule Supplies, Barnesmith, Power Theory, and Wolf Tactical, with a robust pipeline of further acquisitions soon.

About Society Brands

Society Brands is a tech-enabled consumer products company that acquires e-commerce native brands that primarily sell on their own DTC sites and platforms like Amazon, Walmart, and others. Society Brands was built by founders, for founders™, providing entrepreneurs meaningful liquidity while at the same time affording them an opportunity to stay on board, build their brand and roll equity into Society Brands' platform. For more information, please visit www.societybrands.com .

