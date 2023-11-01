Advanta Health Partners with ROOK to Expand Biomarker Insights and Data-Driven Capabilities within its ActiveFit+ Platform

Advanta aims to redefine proactive health management through its ActiveFit+ platform, and ROOK's capabilities provide enhanced personalization for organizations and their people

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Advanta Health Solutions, Inc. ( www.advantahealth.com ), a leading health technology company that helps plans and plan sponsors improve the physical and mental wellbeing of their employees, members, and customers, announced today a new technology partnership with ROOK ( www.tryrook.io ), an API for health wearable data. ROOK's technology connects digital health platforms like ActiveFit+ with more meaningful, ready-to-use health data and insights from wearables and other health data sources, unlocking more personalization and value for both users and administrators, as well as a more scalable technology infrastructure for a broader reach across diverse demographics.

In the past year, Advanta Health has announced several technology integration partnerships, including movr, a leading movement health company that works with digital health platforms and employer wellness insurance groups to personalize movement health assessments and exercise recommendations, Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand and its thousands of live-streamed and on-demand fitness classes and programs, and now ROOK. "Our focus in 2023 has been finding new ways, either through internal development or with external partners and integrations, to build ActiveFit+ into a world-class ecosystem that makes wellbeing more accessible," said Courtenay Higgins, President, and Co-Founder of Advanta Health. "Every move puts our member at the center and continues our next generation approach to wellbeing for companies looking for an affordable, flexible, and impactful wellness engagement platform for their people."

This partnership aligns with the increased market demand from organizations looking for data-centric wellness solutions. ROOK's integration will empower Advanta's partners with more meaningful health metrics and recommendations through a single API that integrates, processes, and embeds data from hundreds of wearables. Biomarker insights from ROOK can help assess the effectiveness of workouts, dietary choices, sleep, and other lifestyle factors. Coupled with the movement, mental health, and exercise capabilities of ActiveFit+, these insights will enable organizations to drive more engagement in healthy activities through technology that people already own and use.

"Working alongside Courtenay and the Advanta team has been a pleasure for us at ROOK, and we are excited to get feedback and learn from each and every ActiveFit+ user, all with the goal of bringing more value to the organizations that trust Advanta and the people that use the platform to engage with healthy activities," said Marco Benitez, CEO of ROOK. "This partnership represents the embodiment of our firm belief at ROOK in the importance of collaboration to effect meaningful change when it comes to health."

Advanta recently received the sought-after Validation Institute Outcomes Validation for its industry-leading member engagement with ActiveFit+, and the company continues to expand and enhance its wellness incentivization offering, enabling organizations of all sizes to better encourage, track, and reward their people in their pursuit of health. "ROOK has expanded the type of activities that we can track and validate automatically almost tenfold, including biking, hiking, and other activities outside of the gym, in a more streamlined way," continued Higgins.

Advanta Health simplifies health and wellness incentivization for today's busy HR managers and wellness leaders, with data and products that drive engagement in healthy activities. In addition to supporting 3,000-plus employer groups, Advanta is one of only six vendors pre-approved by Sourcewell, the leading Government Cooperative Purchasing Organization in North America, to provide access to wellness incentive and engagement solutions to its 55,000+ member organizations.

Visit www.advantahealth.com to learn more about Advanta's flexible, affordable, and inclusive ActiveFit+ wellness programs for your organization.

About Advanta Health Solutions:

Advanta Health Solutions, Inc. is a health technology company bringing agility and flexibility to the wellness incentive industry. Its ActiveFit+ programs incentivize physical and mental fitness activities to increase worker productivity, support mental well-being, and reduce absenteeism and rising healthcare costs. Interested in learning more about launching a comprehensive and affordable wellness program for your organization? Visit www.advantahealth.com to learn more.

About ROOK:

ROOK is a B2B company on a mission to unlock a healthier world. ROOK's API integrates and embeds health metrics from wearables into existing apps and software and generates data-driven recommendations. By aggregating and transforming health data in this process, we minimize the resources and analysis required for our customers to access actionable insights and tap into unseen opportunities. For more information, visit https://tryrook.io/

