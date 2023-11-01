Portage Point Welcomes Chris Sweet, Deepening Expertise in Investment Banking with Launch of Debt Capital Advisory Practice

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), an elite boutique advisory, consulting, interim management and financial services firm, announced today that Chris Sweet will join the firm on November 27th as Managing Director, Head of Debt Capital Advisory (DCA). Portage Point's intense focus on building its investment banking practice with only the highest caliber of professionals continues with Chris joining the team.

Portage Point Partners (PRNewsfoto/Portage Point Partners) (PRNewswire)

With over 20 years of investment banking experience focused on capital raising across a myriad of industries, Chris was most recently a Managing Director at Houlihan Lokey where he advised clients on debt and equity capital raises to support refinancings, recapitalizations, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, growth initiatives and restructurings. Prior to that, Chris held senior-level positions in the Alternative Capital Markets Group at Sagent Advisors, a middle market investment bank based in New York, and at UBS Investment Bank.

At Portage Point, Chris will focus on delivering bespoke cash flow, asset-based and structured capital financing solutions to the firm's middle market clients through competitive, high-touch marketing processes. His extensive market knowledge and expertise, coupled with deep senior-level relationships at private credit, commercial lending and other institutional asset managers will enable clients to achieve financing objectives on optimal terms and with maximum execution certainty.

"We are truly excited to have Chris on board. His leadership and expertise further strengthen our ability to provide a full suite of integrated investment banking solutions to our clients. Chris' extensive experience across debt capital markets, along with our best-in-class M&A and restructuring banking services, provide Portage Point a significant edge in the middle market, offering premium services to our clients throughout the entire business and investment lifecycle," said Jason Cohen, Managing Director & Head of Investment Banking at Portage Point.

"I am thrilled to join the investment banking practice at Portage Point and lead the firm's Debt Capital Advisory team," Chris said. "The firm's comprehensive approach to client engagements, combined with its world-class team, provides a robust foundation for delivering unparalleled advisory services and distinctive solutions to clients at every juncture of their business journey. I look forward to collaborating across the firm's multiple practice lines to ensure we provide our clients with a myriad of financing options and value-maximizing outcomes in any financing environment."

"Chris joins the Portage Point team at an exciting time of accelerated growth and increased demand," said Matthew Ray, Founder & Managing Partner of Portage Point. "With the recent addition of Mark Johnson to lead the firm's industrials M&A initiatives, our investment banking team continues to attract high-impact talent. Chris' appointment to lead DCA significantly enhances our investment banking capabilities and crystallized our commitment to serving the middle market with a full-service offering of investment banking solutions."

About Portage Point

Portage Point is an elite boutique business advisory, consulting, interim management and financial services firm focused on delivering integrated services that identify value capture, mitigate risk and positively impact outcomes at every stage of our clients' business and investment lifecycle. We are an operationally-oriented and financially-grounded team built to efficiently close knowledge gaps and deliver actionable insights to middle market stakeholders. Our expertise includes transaction advisory services, performance improvement and accelerated transformation, interim management, investment banking and financial restructuring.

Since its founding in 2016, industry-leading organizations have repeatedly honored Portage Point with numerous firm, transaction and individual awards. We have been recognized as one of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies, by Financial Times, listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list, featured in Consulting Magazine as a Fastest Growing Firm and recognized by Turnaround Atlas Awards for being an Outstanding Firm: Boutique Turnaround Consulting. For more information, please visit www.portagepointpartners.com .

Investment Banking Services are offered through Triple P Securities, LLC. Member FINRA SIPC.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Portage Point Partners