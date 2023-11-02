Nikola Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

During Q3 raised $250M , increasing unrestricted cash by $136.2M , and tripling unrestricted cash since Q1 2023 Received purchase orders for 47 battery-electric trucks from one dealer despite the truck being in recall Dealers continue submitting HVIP applications for the battery-electric truck To date, Nikola and our dealers have received 277 non-binding orders from 35 customers for the hydrogen fuel cell electric truck

Hydrogen fuel cell electric demos started in Southern California using mobile fueler and third-party fueling assets

Added deep management expertise hiring Mary Chan as COO and Joe Cappello as President of Energy

Continue to refocus the business model to ensure efficient allocation of resources

PHOENIX, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, today reported financial results and business updates for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"We are driving forward, capitalizing on our first-mover advantage with our hydrogen fuel cell electric truck and laying the foundation for the 'hydrogen highway' starting in California," said Nikola CEO Steve Girsky. "We think the competition is well behind us and believe there is white space for us to capture market share with the introduction of the Advanced Clean Fleets Rule, and incentives like HVIP and ISEF offering up to $288,000 and $408,000, respectively, per hydrogen fuel cell electric truck in California."

"I am proud of the Nikola team and have enjoyed leading such a talented and resilient group in my first quarter as CEO. We continue to attract world-class people to execute on our business plan and work towards establishing ourselves as the leader in zero-emissions commercial transportation."

Strong Industry Tailwinds

We believe there are strong industry tailwinds promoting the adoption of zero-emissions vehicles. In California, beginning January 1, 2024, all new trucks registered with the California Air Resources Board for operation in California ports must be zero-emissions. In addition to regulations requiring fleets to transition to zero-emissions trucks, there are also incentives such as HVIP and ISEF offering up to $288,000 and $408,000, respectively, per hydrogen fuel cell electric truck in California, promoting the purchase of zero-emissions trucks.

There are over 30,000 (1) trucks operating in California's ports, all of which will need to be replaced as they age. We believe this represents a significant opportunity for Nikola in the near term and are well on our way to capturing market share. As of October 27, 2023, for HVIP voucher requests in 2023, our hydrogen fuel cell electric truck represented approximately 96% of the created vouchers for hydrogen fuel cell electric truck-tractors, and our battery-electric truck represented approximately 50% of the created vouchers for battery electric truck-tractors. Our team is hard at work looking for every opportunity to sell our trucks and converting fleets to Nikola customers.

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Truck

On September 28, 2023, we formally launched the model year 2024 hydrogen fuel cell electric truck at our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona. The event attracted approximately 900 in-person attendees, including customers, dealers, suppliers, energy partners, members of the media, and government officials.

To date, Nikola and our dealers have received 277 non-binding orders from 35 customers for the hydrogen fuel cell electric truck. We remain laser-focused on go-to-market activities in California. Our sales team is on the ground daily working closely with our dealers and customers to find the best opportunities.

Customer demos have started in Southern California using hydrogen mobile fueling solutions and third-party fueling infrastructure to support fleet operations. To date, the hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks in demo have accumulated more than 6,000 miles while achieving 98% uptime.

Battery-Electric Truck

In August we issued a voluntary recall for the battery-electric truck. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the compromise of the battery packs was not limited to only the coolant manifold. As a result, our team has decided to replace the Romeo packs on existing customer battery-electric trucks with an alternative solution.

Costs to Nikola for this recall and repair is expected to be approximately $61.8 million (accrued as a warranty liability in Q3 2023), which includes the estimated cost to re-engineer, validate, and retrofit the battery-electric trucks that were previously sold with an alternative battery pack solution.

Actual cash disbursements are expected to take place over the next nine to 12 months and are expected to be partially offset by collection of $10.7 million of accounts receivable and a $13 million cash contribution from sale of the remaining battery-electric trucks in our inventory, resulting in an estimated net cash spend of $38.1 million. We anticipate delivering battery-electric trucks to customers again in Q1 2024.

Energy

With the launch of the hydrogen fuel cell electric truck, our team is focused on ensuring we have adequate hydrogen supply and fueling solutions to support customer operations. We have secured adequate hydrogen supply to support customer operations in 2023 and the beginning of 2024. Our energy team is working diligently ahead of truck sales to obtain additional supply and infrastructure solutions for 2024 and beyond.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Trucks produced N/A

75

96

125 Trucks shipped 3

63

79

111 Total revenues $ (1,732)

$ 24,241

$ 24,307

$ 44,262 Gross profit (loss) $ (125,503)

$ (30,169)

$ (175,831)

$ (58,995) Gross margin NM

(124) %

(723) %

(133) % Net loss from continuing operations $ (425,764)

$ (236,234)

$ (711,025)

$ (562,172) Net loss $ (425,764)

$ (236,234)

$ (812,686)

$ (562,172) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ (188,563)

$ (107,916)

$ (417,318)

$ (285,504) Net loss from continuing operations per share, basic and diluted $ (0.50)

$ (0.54)

$ (1.01)

$ (1.32) Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted(1) $ (0.30)

$ (0.28)

$ (0.73)

$ (0.73) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 857,213,992

438,416,393

706,325,212

426,382,736



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:













Truck sales $ (2,368)

$ 23,853

$ 19,693

$ 41,236 Service and other 636

388

4,614

3,026 Total revenues (1,732)

24,241

24,307

44,262 Cost of revenues:













Truck sales 122,679

54,080

195,902

100,861 Service and other 1,092

330

4,236

2,396 Total cost of revenues 123,771

54,410

200,138

103,257 Gross loss (125,503)

(30,169)

(175,831)

(58,995) Operating expenses:













Research and development (1) 41,966

66,683

168,286

204,346 Selling, general, and administrative (1) 57,982

132,865

159,443

289,916 Loss on supplier deposits 716

—

18,433

— Total operating expenses 100,664

199,548

346,162

494,262 Loss from operations (226,167)

(229,717)

(521,993)

(553,257) Other income (expense):













Interest expense, net (52,680)

(7,735)

(71,262)

(10,754) Revaluation of warrant liability —

586

315

3,493 Gain on divestiture of affiliate —

—

70,849

— Loss on debt extinguishment —

—

(20,362)

— Other income (expense), net (146,654)

2,617

(152,284)

4,423 Loss before income taxes and equity in net loss of affiliates (425,501)

(234,249)

(694,737)

(556,095) Income tax expense 1

1

1

3 Loss before equity in net loss of affiliates (425,502)

(234,250)

(694,738)

(556,098) Equity in net loss of affiliates (262)

(1,984)

(16,287)

(6,074) Net loss from continuing operations (425,764)

(236,234)

(711,025)

(562,172) Discontinued operations:













Loss from discontinued operations —

—

(76,726)

— Loss from deconsolidation of discontinued operations —

—

(24,935)

— Net loss from discontinued operations —

—

(101,661)

— Net loss $ (425,764)

$ (236,234)

$ (812,686)

$ (562,172)















Basic and diluted net loss per share:













Net loss from continuing operations $ (0.50)

$ (0.54)

$ (1.01)

$ (1.32) Net loss from discontinued operations $ —

$ —

$ (0.14)

$ — Net loss $ (0.50)

$ (0.54)

$ (1.15)

$ (1.32)















Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 857,213,992

438,416,393

706,325,212

426,382,736



(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cost of revenues $ 414

$ —

$ 1,813

$ — Research and development 3,383

10,105

19,043

28,112 Selling, general, and administrative 14,862

92,740

48,060

183,102 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 18,659

$ 102,845

$ 68,916

$ 211,214

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data)



September 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

(Unaudited)



Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 362,850

$ 225,850 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,224

10,600 Accounts receivable, net 10,707

31,638 Inventory 56,958

111,870 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,978

27,943 Assets subject to assignment for the benefit of creditors, current portion —

29,025 Total current assets 470,717

436,926 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 28,026

77,459 Long-term deposits 16,681

34,279 Property, plant and equipment, net 469,851

417,785 Intangible assets, net 87,712

92,473 Investment in affiliates 58,193

62,816 Goodwill 5,238

6,688 Other assets 11,868

8,107 Assets subject to assignment for the benefit of creditors —

100,125 Total assets $ 1,148,286

$ 1,236,658 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 48,809

$ 93,242 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 205,155

179,571 Debt and finance lease liabilities, current (including $32.4 million and $50.0 million measured at fair value, respectively) 39,177

61,675 Liabilities subject to assignment for the benefit of creditors, current portion —

49,102 Total current liabilities 293,141

383,590 Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 232,371

290,128 Operating lease liabilities 5,023

6,091 Other long-term liabilities 14,168

6,684 Deferred tax liabilities, net 15

15 Liabilities subject to assignment for the benefit of creditors —

23,671 Total liabilities 544,718

710,179 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock —

— Common stock 99

51 Additional paid-in capital 3,520,890

2,562,855 Accumulated deficit (2,917,473)

(2,034,850) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 52

(1,577) Total stockholders' equity 603,568

526,479 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,148,286

$ 1,236,658

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (812,686)

$ (562,172) Less: Loss from discontinued operations (101,661)

— Loss from continuing operations (711,025)

(562,172) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 28,758

16,472 Stock-based compensation 68,916

211,214 Equity in net loss of affiliates 16,287

6,074 Revaluation of financial instruments 195,132

(94) Revaluation of contingent stock consideration (43,981)

— Inventory write-downs 64,500

16,617 Non-cash interest expense 72,846

8,890 Loss on supplier deposits 18,433

— Gain on divestiture of affiliate (70,849)

— Loss on debt extinguishment 20,362

— Other non-cash activity 3,888

476 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net 20,932

(37,662) Inventory (9,983)

(97,952) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (48,332)

(10,371) Other assets (2,384)

(912) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,672)

25,128 Long-term deposits (1,377)

(8,356) Operating lease liabilities (1,191)

(416) Other long-term liabilities 2,316

1,605 Net cash used in operating activities (378,424)

(431,459) Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases and deposits of property, plant and equipment (108,409)

(118,436) Divestiture of affiliate 35,000

— Proceeds from the sale of assets 20,742

18 Payments to Assignee (2,725)

— Investments in affiliates (250)

(23,027) Issuance of senior secured note receivable and prepaid acquisition-related consideration —

(21,910) Settlement of Second Price Differential —

(6,588) Net cash used in investing activities (55,642)

(169,943) Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 7,393

1,645 Proceeds from issuance of shares under the Tumim Purchase Agreements 67,587

123,672 Proceeds from registered direct offering, net of underwriters discount 63,456

— Proceeds from public offering, net of underwriters discount 32,244

— Proceeds from issuance of common stock under Equity Distribution Agreement, net of commissions paid 115,027

100,512 Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of discount and issuance costs 217,075

183,504 Proceeds from issuance of Collateralized Promissory Notes —

54,000 Proceeds from issuance of financing obligation, net of issuance costs 53,548

44,007 Proceeds from insurance premium financing 5,223

6,637 Repayment of debt and promissory notes (45,287)

(28,125) Payments on insurance premium financing (3,550)

(2,635) Payments on finance lease liabilities and financing obligation (459)

(266) Net cash provided by financing activities 512,257

482,951 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and cash equivalents 78,191

(118,451) Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 313,909

522,241 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 392,100

$ 403,790







Cash flows from discontinued operations:





Operating activities (4,964)

— Investing activities (1,804)

— Financing activities (572)

— Net cash used in discontinued operations $ (7,340)

$ —

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Metrics to Non-GAAP (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(in thousands) Net loss from continuing operations

$ (425,764)

$ (236,234)

$ (711,025)

$ (562,172) Interest expense, net

52,680

7,735

71,262

10,754 Income tax expense

1

1

1

3 Depreciation and amortization

16,996

6,796

28,758

16,472 EBITDA

(356,087)

(221,702)

(611,004)

(534,943) Stock-based compensation

18,659

102,845

68,916

211,214 Loss on supplier deposits

716

—

18,433

— Gain on divestiture of affiliate

—

—

(70,849)

— Loss on debt extinguishment

—

—

20,362

— Revaluation of financial instruments

145,717

(286)

151,151

(94) Regulatory and legal matters (1)

2,432

11,227

5,673

38,319 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (188,563)

$ (107,916)

$ (417,318)

$ (285,504)



(1) Regulatory and legal matters include legal, advisory, and other professional service fees incurred in connection with a short-seller article from September 2020, and investigations and litigation related thereto.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss, and GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share, basic and diluted





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(in thousands, except share and per share data) Net loss from continuing operations

$ (425,764)

$ (236,234)

$ (711,025)

$ (562,172) Stock-based compensation

18,659

102,845

68,916

211,214 Loss on supplier deposits

716

—

18,433

— Gain on divestiture of affiliate

—

—

(70,849)

— Loss on debt extinguishment

—

—

20,362

— Revaluation of financial instruments

145,717

(286)

151,151

(94) Regulatory and legal matters (1)

2,432

11,227

5,673

38,319 Non-GAAP net loss

$ (258,240)

$ (122,448)

$ (517,339)

$ (312,733)

















Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.30)

$ (0.28)

$ (0.73)

$ (0.73)

















Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

857,213,992

438,416,393

706,325,212

426,382,736



(1) Regulatory and legal matters include legal, advisory, and other professional service fees incurred in connection with a short-seller article from September 2020, and investigations and litigation related thereto.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(in thousands) Most comparable GAAP measure:















Net cash used for operating activities

$ (91,259)

$ (157,648)

$ (378,424)

$ (431,459) Net cash used for investing activities

(115)

(79,600)

(55,642)

(169,943) Net cash provided by financing activities

188,119

111,814

512,257

482,951

















Non-GAAP measure:















Net cash used for operating activities

(91,259)

(157,648)

(378,424)

(431,459) Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(20,690)

(51,120)

(108,409)

(118,436) Adjusted free cash flow

$ (111,949)

$ (208,768)

$ (486,833)

$ (549,895)

