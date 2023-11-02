Office Evolution's Flexible Workspaces Address Demand from Charlotte Professionals

Nation's Largest Locally Owned and Operated Coworking Provider Offers Spaces Where Professionals Can Connect, Network, and be Productive

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With people working in a variety of locations, an unprecedented number of Charlotte businesses are actively seeking places where their employees can thrive. Office Evolution® has the perfect solution for the growing number of remote workers. With its network of business centers strategically located throughout Charlotte, Office Evolution offers convenient and affordable flexible business environments in one of the nation's busiest and most expansive markets.

Home to a growing and diverse population, Charlotte has cemented itself as a hub for small, medium, and large-scale businesses. Office Evolution has one location conveniently located in the northern part of the city that can meet the growing coworking demands and serve as a convenient option for new and prominent businesses. Located at 10926 David Taylor Drive, Resource Building 2, the Office Evolution location has 6,100 square feet of flexible office space available for its members. With a starting price of $99 per month, Office Evolution of Charlotte has workspace options to suit a variety of budgets.

The brands' flexible structure allows employees to meet with clients, have professional waiting rooms, and escape the confines and isolation of their own home office. Office Evolution, a member of the Vast Coworking Group™, offers multiple plans, including a popular flex plan that is heavily utilized by remote workers. Venture X®, another Vast Coworking Group brand, has two locations within Charlotte and another on the way, providing a high-end, modern coworking experience. Both Office Evolution and Venture X were recently awarded the 2023 Franchise Times Top 400 franchises for their commitment to serving their members and paving the way for the coworking industry.

Over the last few years, the concept of the office has evolved significantly due to the changing work dynamics and employee preferences. Large corporations are ditching expensive high-rises and long-term leases, while small business owners are looking for professional work close to where they live. Tyler Evans, the Office Evolution franchisee in Charlotte, has seen first-hand this radical shift in workplace trends as his location continues to provide valuable office space to Charlotte businesses and their employees. A five-unit franchise owner and operator with Venture X, Evans has won the brand's Circle of Excellence Award and MVP, foreseeing that coworking is here to stay by making his locations feel as welcoming as possible for these business professionals.

"What we have seen is a consistent increase in demand, year after year, with members utilizing the space to however fits their needs," said Tyler Evans. "These professionals are spending just as much time, or in some cases, more time, here than at their own homes. They want flexibility without sacrificing productivity or workplace culture. Because of this, we have taken the extra step to ensure our staff is Disney Institute Certified in customer care to ensure our members feel at home."

According to SHRM, the foremost expert and thought leader on issues impacting today's evolving workplaces, coworking spaces can help prevent employee loneliness and isolation.

"Coworking spaces facilitate social connections, offer employees more flexibility to work in an environment that best suits their unique needs and preferences, and may offer employees a more convenient location for a shared workspace that reduces their commute time and cost," said Caitlin Duffy, research director in the HR practice at Gartner. Office Evolution has met that demand and allows entrepreneurs and hybrid workers alike to find their perfect office fit.

Members of Office Evolution benefit from being part of a nationwide network of coworking locations where they have access to 80 other Office Evolution locations in 26 states when traveling.

"Having the option to work in a space with all the amenities of a traditional office that is also close to home is appealing to those who want a productive and professional environment," said Jason Anderson, President of Vast Coworking Group. "The benefits of hybrid working are obvious to both employers and employees. Office Evolution and Venture X is proud to be able to offer professional spaces to entrepreneurs that are looking to get work done."

For more information about Office Evolution, please visit: https://www.officeevolution.com/locations/charlotte/.

