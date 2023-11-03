25Home.com Has Created Functional Art With The Release Of The New Piano Sectional Sofa

With the stunning appearance of a piano keyboard, the modular design of the Piano Sofa from 25Home.com will elevate any living space. This new release from the well-known and loved home furniture and décor brand features genuine leather, storage tables, plush cushions, and more to provide everything needed in a sofa.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 25Home.com has made a name for itself by bringing beautiful, neutral pieces to homes across the country. These durable and modern pieces are designed with daily use in mind for every family, furry friend, and playful child who will enjoy them.

The most recent piece from 25Home.com is a design that combines full functionality, a love for art, and convenient elevated styling in one incredible sofa.

The Piano L-Shaped Sectional Sofa from 25Home.com

The modular design of the Piano L-Shaped Sectional Sofa lives up to its name, with genuine leather forming light and dark contrast to resemble the easily recognizable appearance of a piano keyboard. The leather material is incredibly durable and designed to last, holding up to regular wear and tear without cracking. The high-quality leather is strong yet breathable to provide the utmost skin-friendly feel.

Cushions are filled with soft and resilient sponge material, while the backrest adds fluffy feathers to the sponge for comfort, shape, and support. Strong wooden framing and serpentine springs make up the solid base that supports up to 500 lbs per seat so that the whole family can enjoy it without any worries.

The modular design truly sets this sofa apart from others. Each piece can be moved and switched out with others to fit any room, and the semi-enclosed armrests seamlessly integrate with the backrest regardless of the arrangement to keep the appearance smooth and sophisticated.

In addition to various seats, there's even a coffee table that can fit right in amongst the rest of the seating to provide a place for drinks and storage. The minimalistic design of the coffee table and the rest of the couch allows it to match any décor and space, while the ability to arrange the seating and table will enable people to change up the look and feel of it whenever they want.

This piece is also customizable in shape and size. It can be ordered with the L portion facing either left or right and comes in eight different sizes, ranging from 126 x 55 inches all the way up to 173 x 118 inches, with numerous options in between.

The Piano L-shaped Sectional Sofa has a low-to-the-ground design with full cushions to give the perfect feeling of comfort and ease without giving up any style and artistic appearance. It provides the best in luxury for living space seating at prices that are truly affordable. 25Home.com currently has a promotion for this and many other pieces running, with 8% off the total cost using code HALLO.

As a new piece, it is currently available for pre-order with delivery in 35-52 business days. As some of the best in affordable, contemporary luxury, this sofa is also built with sustainable practices and non-toxic materials. It can last ten years or more and is easy to put together with assembly taking less than 15 minutes per seat.

About 25Home.com

25Home.com has led the home décor and furnishing industries for numerous years with its stunning and functional Nordic designs. They are known for providing unbeatable pricing by acting as the manufacturer and the seller, cutting out any distribution channels that would add to the price through unnecessary markups.

In addition to their stellar pricing, 25Home.com has built and maintains domestic warehouses that allow for rapid shipping across the country. The goal of this ethical and innovative brand has always been to provide the best in customer service and satisfaction while building functional art in the form of home furnishings.

The transparent supply chain demonstrates its commitment to its employees in all parts of the process as it provides fair wages and fair work practices at all facilities.

Conclusion

25Home.com is known for cutting-edge, beautiful designs made with high-quality materials that will last a lifetime. Their affordable pricing and rapid delivery extend to the latest release of the Piano L-shaped Sectional Sofa. Regardless of the size it is ordered in or the way it is arranged in a living space, the modern and luxurious design is sure to provide the perfect spot to create new and lasting memories with the entire family.

Contact Details:

Business: 25Home.com

Contact Name: Ivy

Contact Email: affiliate@25home.com

Website: https://25home.com/collections/new-arrivals/products/piano-sofa

Country: United States

