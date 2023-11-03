Document360 launches their AI-First Self-Service Knowledge Base

The knowledge base solution upgrades to a new version with powerful AI- powered features and enhancements to the product.

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Document360, one of the leading knowledge base platform for creating technical documentation and help articles has just announced its global 2.0 release.

Saravana Kumar, CEO & Founder, unveils Document360 2.0 global release (PRNewswire)

Saravana Kumar, CEO and Founder of Document360, unveiled the release at an event held at their headquarters on November 1, 2023.

Speaking about the launch, Saravana expressed that he is positive about the new upgrade. He says he is sure that creating your documentation will now become more seamless & quicker.

"AI and ChatGPT have ushered in a new era of innovation, and we were eager to harness their potential. Instead of hastily incorporating a group of AI features, we decided to pause, reflect, and meticulously consider the generative AI capabilities that would truly benefit our customers", he adds.

Some of the new features and enhancements includes, state-of-the-art block editor, advanced home page builder, contributor dashboard, rich analytics, AI-powered article recommendations, seamless integrations.

The highlight of Document360 2.0 is the new Generative AI solution 'Eddy' which provides an elegant way to interact with your knowledge base. Eddy is faster and it provides accurate response based on the reference articles for built-in trust.

"With 2.0, the product is completely reimagined with substantial improvements and an entirely new user interface with powerful features that are supercharged by AI. In response to valuable user feedback, we have fine-tuned the platform to ensure even greater stability that will ensure a hassle-free user experience". Says, Manikandan Subramaniam, Director, Engineering

Back in 2017, we recognized a gap within the self-service knowledge base space, and that's when we introduced Document360. Since then, we've successfully solved self-service challenges for numerous businesses across the globe. We've actively heeded customer feedback and consistently delivered new features with utmost speed. However, as we raced to expand our product, we reached a juncture where it felt that the product required a much-needed upgrade.

About Document360

Document360 lets you create, organize, and share knowledge base articles, as well as track and analyze customer feedback and search analytics. It also includes features such as access control, versioning, and integrations with other tools such as Slack and helpdesk tools like Freshchat, Zendesk, etc.

It can be used by companies and teams of any size to improve their documentation process and provide better customer support.

