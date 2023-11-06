Health Plus Management (HPM)-Supported Practice South Island Orthopedics (SIO) Expands Physical Therapy Services into Cedarhurst, NY

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Plus Management (HPM) is thrilled to announce the expansion of its supported practice, South Island Orthopedics (SIO), with the introduction of a state-of-the-art physical therapy center in Cedarhurst, NY. This significant achievement marks the establishment of the fifth SIO location, since joining HPM in 2019. Strategically positioned at 610 Central Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY, this facility sits just down the block from SIO's existing orthopedics practice at 657 Central Avenue.

Elevating Healthcare: Cutting-Edge Physical Therapy in Cedarhurst

The SIO Cedarhurst physical therapy center represents SIO's commitment to delivering comprehensive orthopedic care all in-house, and is poised to deliver cutting-edge healthcare services, featuring the latest technology and a team of highly skilled and compassionate therapists. Committed to helping patients regain mobility, manage pain, and enhance their overall quality of life, the center embodies the pinnacle of orthopedic excellence.

Stuart Blumberg, CEO of Health Plus Management, expressed his excitement about this expansion, stating, "This expansion serves as a testament to the dedication and exceptional efforts demonstrated by the SIO team to provide quality care to the Long Island community. HPM is fully committed to supporting their growth and providing the tools and resources to keep the practice at the forefront of musculoskeletal wellness. We look forward to a future filled with continued innovation and excellence in healthcare."

Eric Freeman, MD FAAOS, Managing Partner at SIO, emphasized the pivotal role played by Health Plus Management, remarking, "With the invaluable resources provided by Health Plus Management, we are empowered to maintain our commitment to exceptional patient care, while simultaneously meeting increasing demand and competing effectively with larger healthcare groups and hospital systems, all within our intimate and personalized environment."

A Vision of Excellence: Partnership for Exceptional Patient Care

Health Plus Management and South Island Orthopedics share a unified commitment to providing a best-in-class patient experience while expanding services and the practice's reach within the region and beyond. With Health Plus Management's unwavering support, South Island Orthopedics can focus on their core strengths, ensuring exceptional clinical outcomes. This collaboration guarantees positive outcomes for all stakeholders: physicians gain increased clinical autonomy and an improved quality of life, patients continue to receive comprehensive and compassionate care, and payers witness high-quality, cost-effective treatments in the musculoskeletal field.

Founded in 1994, Health Plus Management (HPM) is a Long Island, New York-based enterprise devoted to advancing both new and established musculoskeletal practices. HPM serves as an indispensable resource for independent private practices, providing the administrative infrastructure necessary to operate at peak efficiency. Supported by Investcorp, a prominent global manager of alternative investments, HPM is dedicated to empowering physician-owners on their path to success. For more information on Health Plus Management, please visit www.healthplusmgmt.com.

