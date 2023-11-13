Capio Appoints Mark Starr as New Chief Sales Officer

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capio, one of the largest healthcare asset management companies in the country, announced today that Mark Starr will be joining the company to lead its sales strategy and operations.

Mark is an accomplished sales, marketing, and operations executive with 30 years' experience in the acute healthcare industry. He has a proven track record of accelerating revenue and exceeding financial targets in both private equity start-ups and Fortune 100 companies.

One of Mark's most notable professional accomplishments was co-founding CURAE, a groundbreaking non-recourse patient financing platform. Under his stewardship, CURAE experienced remarkable growth in product innovation and fiscal performance.

Prior to CURAE, Mark played instrumental roles at EOS Healthcare, CarePayment, and Change Healthcare.

"I'm thrilled to have someone of Mark's caliber on our team to help us sharpen our foundational sales strategies and meet our goals for next year and beyond," said Dan Kutchel, president of Capio. "In addition to his sales acumen, Mark also has deep experience in sales finance, technology, and outsourced contracting. Mark's expertise and dynamic leadership will be a huge asset to the company as we navigate our industry's ever-evolving landscape."

"I'm truly excited to be joining the Capio team," said Mark Starr, chief sales officer. "Capio is an innovator in our industry, and I look forward to helping the company as it continues to focus its efforts on becoming a stronger advocate for patients struggling to manage medical debt and a more valuable partner to healthcare companies that need to preserve critical sources of revenue in a challenging healthcare environment."

Sales associates within the company will begin reporting to Mark on November 1, 2023, and Mark will report directly to President, Dan Kutchel.

About Capio

Capio helps healthcare providers and physician organizations increase cashflow while lowering their bad debt expense and delivering compassionate, flexible resolution solutions to millions of patients burdened by medical debt. To date, Capio has acquired and provided consumer services with more than $41B in patient accounts receivable via partnerships alongside more than 900 provider clients across the United States. Capio is an advocate for patient-centric collections and offers tools to help patients pay what they can afford and achieve long-term financial wellness.

