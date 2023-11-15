Chubb Studio Expands its Digital Integration Capabilities with New B2B2C Developer Portal

Chubb's B2B2C partner companies and their developers gain even greater digital insurance integration ease and optionality.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb announced that Chubb Studio®, the company's award-winning global integration technology, has launched a new developer portal that will make it easier for its B2B2C partner companies to access and test its digital insurance products and capabilities. Chubb is the largest publicly traded property and casualty insurer in the world.

"The new developer portal showcases the brand strength, product breadth and tech capabilities that Chubb delivers to its distribution partners, with an unmatched level of customization and development agility in the insurance industry," said Sean Ringsted, Chief Digital Business Officer at Chubb. "Our partners' technology teams now have one convenient place to access and discover our digital insurance value propositions across different verticals and products as well as a sandbox environment where our growing suite of APIs and mobile software development kits (SDKs) can be tested and experienced in real time."

Created with developer needs in mind, the new Chubb Studio developer portal allows developers to explore an extensive portfolio of digital insurance APIs, mobile SDKs and microsites. Developers can use the portal to build new digital insurance campaigns and test their applications against a partner's live APIs. The portal also provides an intuitive partner onboarding experience, with access to dashboards, integration documentation and other tools.

The innovative new portal was announced today at the Singapore Fintech Festival conference.

Chubb Studio powers the company's global B2B2C digital distribution partnerships with leading companies in banking, fintech, payments, e-commerce, retail, travel, transportation, mobility, communications, luxury, entertainment, etc. With Chubb Studio, Chubb partners can quickly and easily embed insurance propositions, products, services and claims experiences alongside their core products and services.

Chubb has continued to invest in and expand the technological capabilities of its integration portal, to provide a superior, market-leading experience for developers.

"This significant enhancement to Chubb Studio is the result of feedback from the technical teams of Chubb's B2B2C partners around the world," Ringsted said. "As we continue to scale our global network of partners, we recognize the critical overlap between the customer experience and the partner experience - the success of the alliance depends on both."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

