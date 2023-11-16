EV Range announces readiness for NEVI funded installations across the United States with software, high-power fast chargers, and necessary services

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EV Range, one of the largest high-powered (150kW+) public fast charger networks in the country, announced its readiness to deliver products and in-house professional services today. Such services will enable site owners to install high-power electric vehicle fast chargers while taking advantage of the funding available via NEVI: the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program. EV Range Charging Network chargers are currently deployed in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Nevada and Utah, with additional deployments in Texas and Hawaii in process. Through NEVI, the Federal Government set aside $7.5B to help create a comprehensive network of electric vehicle fast chargers across the country.

"EV Range is actively building a high-powered public fast charger network, with a particular focus on travel corridors. We're an ideal partner for NEVI funded installations," said Carl Pancutt, CEO of EV Range. "Based on our data, we find that high-powered fast chargers located at c-stores, hotels, shopping malls, quick-serve restaurants, and highway-adjacent shops have some of the highest usage rates of any chargers on our network. These locations can respond to the ever-growing demand from their customers for charging options, and create a new and reliable revenue stream for themselves. Building DC fast charging sites is certainly an investment, but the significant costs of installation and operation are considerably offset through NEVI. We, at EV Range, are well positioned to enable site owners to capitalize on all this new funding."

"At EV Range, we're proud to be at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution. We have a software suite that we are quite proud of, which includes our cloud-based charger station management software (CSMS) and intuitive driver app. We provide co-branding options, a 24/7 support call center, design expertise, and location consultation make us the ideal partner for anyone looking to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program. We have a proven track record of obtaining public grants for many of the high-powered fast chargers on our network and have helped clients through the NEVI application already. We've got the know-how to navigate the complex world of government funded programs, so that businesses can focus on what they do best. We're here to help you electrify your business and take full advantage of this fantastic opportunity for federal aid."

EV Range is a full-stack solution for the installation and management of high-powered fast chargers. Prior to your NEVI application process, EV Range's planning team will meet with site owners to evaluate their specific features and create plans. EV Range's CSMS makes it easier than ever to monitor chargers, set fees, obtain reports, and export data in real time. Moreover, EV Range offers a simple-to-use mobile experience for drivers to start, and learn more about their charging session through live charging metrics.

EV Range's team is actively engaged in obtaining NEVI funding for its partners, and is available for additional engagements across the United States.

EV Range is a full-service, vertically integrated electric vehicle infrastructure solution and operations provider. Our software and services are available to consumers and businesses. To learn more about EV Range visit: www.evrange.com.

